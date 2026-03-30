JSE firms dangle multimillion-rand incentives to spur CEO-led growth

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JSE-listed groups are increasingly offering lucrative deals to CEOs to increase their market valuations and get companies on high growth paths.

Retail major Woolworths was last week the latest corporation to dangle a multimillion-rand carrot in front of its CEO to drive share price performance, an indication the group believes it is worth much more than what its present market value suggests.

The group was worth about R49.5bn on the JSE on Friday, with a share price of R50.55. Its incoming CEO, Sam Ngumeni, is in line to receive a R100m windfall should the group double its market value in the next five years, among other key performance metrics.

Performace bonuses (Karen Moolman)

Ngumeni is set to take over from Roy Baggattini in June.

With its share price trading at a large discount to its group equity value (GEV), the board of Old Mutual, chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, last year took steps to address the group’s underwhelming market valuation.

To close this valuation gap, Old Mutual dangled a R300m carrot before its CEO, Jurie Strydom, to drive share price growth and create billions of rand in value. Strydom needs to get the Old Mutual share price to R21.74 or higher by May 12 2030 to get the reward.

The group’s share price was R13.75 at the market close on Friday, valuing the company at about R64bn.

In 2024 Pick n Pay granted CEO Sean Summers 4-million shares in its restricted share plan to turn the group’s fortunes around. The shares, worth about R100m, are subject to specific performance conditions that “combine qualitative and quantitative indicators” critical to the group’s turnaround.

Naspers and Prosus have given Fabricio Bloisi the herculean task of doubling the group’s market capitalisation to $168bn by 2028, dangling a $100m “moonshot” award for him should he meet this lofty target, which, if achieved, would make the group bigger than the present market cap of SoftBank, PayPal, Shopify or Airbnb.

The company in May completed the purchase of Latin American online travel agency Despegar for $1.7bn, taking total M&A spending under Bloisi to about $6bn since he took office in 2024.