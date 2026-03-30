PODCAST | Beyond the plagiarism panic: how AI is personalising the future of higher education

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The evolution of artificial Intelligence (AI) use in higher education is the focus of in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Stephan van der Westhuizen, education faculty head at Boston City Campus.

The conversation centres on the evolving role of AI in education, three years after the launch of ChatGPT.

Van der Westhuizen notes that the initial “shock” and fear of students cheating have evolved into a more mature understanding of AI as a resource rather than a shortcut.

AI is now viewed similarly to how Google was initially perceived: a tool that must be integrated to assist in the academic journey.

From late 2025, the education sector is in an “early but mature” stage of adoption, focusing on how AI can work alongside educators.

A large portion of the discussion focuses on how AI is reshaping traditional “standardised learning”.

Van der Westhuizen emphasises that AI does not replace the lecturer; instead, it provides real-time data back to educators, allowing them to adjust their teaching strategies and assessments based on student performance.

Through the discussion, the educator highlights current trends in education and AI; differences in how learners and lecturers use the technology; challenges to standardised learning; and advice to learners.

The conversation also highlights the growing demand from employers for graduates who are skilled in using AI tools.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.