WATCH | Inside Africa’s AI revolution: from infrastructure to business impact

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Client experience will always be the ultimate differentiator, says Khomotso Molabe, Personal & Private Banking CIO at Standard Bank. He explains how the bank is leveraging AI to enhance this by delivering hyper-personalised offers at scale in BDTV’s ‘Insights from Africa’.

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t coming, it’s already here. From healthcare to banking and mining to retail, AI is changing how businesses work. But what does it take to power AI in Africa?

In the latest episode of the Insights from Africa series, BDTV’s head of news Bronwyn Seaborne delves into the continent’s AI ecosystem, from data centres to real-world applications.

The first part of this insightful two-part interview sees Seaborne speak to Sam Erwin, MD of Teraco Data Environments, one of Africa’s largest data centre operators, about the critical infrastructure underpinning AI.

Infrastructure alone doesn’t guarantee solutions or innovations. That’s where companies like Altron — which builds and deploys AI systems for business — come in. It’s partnered with Teraco to open SA’s first operational AI Factory. Seaborne sits down with Altron’s group chief technology officer Bongani Andy Mabaso to learn more.

The second part of the interview explores how AI is being deployed at scale in corporate SA, focusing on Standard Bank.

Khomotso Molabe, Personal & Private Banking CIO at Standard Bank, unpacks how the bank is leveraging AI to enhance client experience through hyper-personalisation, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen fraud detection — all while ensuring responsible use of the technology.

The conversation also covers how the bank manages risks such as AI bias, maintains customer trust, and navigates regulatory complexity across multiple African markets.

Watch now:

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.