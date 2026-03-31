H&M shrinks store footprint while expanding into new markets

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H&M is reducing its global store footprint while simultaneously pushing into new markets.

According to its recently published 2025 annual report, the shift reflects a strategy adjustment during a period of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The group ended the year with 152 fewer stores at 4,101. This forms part of a broader adjustment in its retail operations as it continues to invest in both digital channels and selected physical locations.

The reduction in stores is reflected regionally. In Asia, Oceania and Africa, the company reported the highest decrease of 105 stores during the year. Europe also saw declines across several sub-regions, while the Americas recorded a small increase.

At the same time, H&M is pursuing expansion in new regions. During the year, the company opened its first stores in Brazil, describing the move as laying “the foundation for its continued high-quality expansion”.

Further growth is planned, with additional outlets expected in the country. “Following the launch of both the online store and four physical stores, H&M sees good potential for growth both in Brazil and more widely in Latin America. Seven new stores are planned for 2026, all in prime locations in key cities, the first coming to Rio de Janeiro,” the group said.

The report situates these developments within a challenging global context. The group says the business is operating “in a world marked by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty”, conditions that are influencing both consumer behaviour and company strategy.

Nonetheless, H&M says it is continuing to develop its retail model, upgrading existing stores while also investing in its digital platform, describing its approach as an “omni-model” that integrates physical and online shopping.

The group links its operational adjustments to shifting market conditions and evolving consumer habits. It said “consumers are acting more cautiously” in response to economic conditions, while rapid changes in trends and increased competition are reshaping the industry.

The retailer also said it faces risks associated with its global operations, including exposure to “decisions on tariffs, increased regulatory demands and macroeconomic factors affecting the company’s costs”.

Such risks are expected to remain high due to the nature of its international supply chain and retail presence.

To manage these challenges, H&M says it is maintaining flexibility in its supply chain and store network. It has developed action plans to ensure “the flow of goods and product availability” and to manage fluctuations in costs.

It says its overall direction combines operational changes with continued growth ambitions.

“We can see what we are doing is paying off, but we need to pick up the pace and focus our efforts to deliver the growth and profitability we are aiming for,” CEO Daniel Ervér said in his letter to shareholders.

Ervér said group sales for the 2025 financial year increased 2% in local currencies, even as total net sales in Swedish kronor fell from the previous year. Operating margins grew by 8.1%, while EPS rose to 7.58 kronor.

H&M says its focus will remain on improving its product offering, enhancing customer experiences and strengthening its brands while continuing to adapt to global conditions.

“Despite uncertainty in the world around us, over the past year we have moved closer to our long-term targets. At the same time, we humbly acknowledge that in the coming year there is much more to do,” said Ervér.

This year “will be about building on the momentum we have created.

“We will continue our work to improve the product, the experience and brand building, while prioritising what is most important to our customers: a more relevant assortment that gives them the best value for money and a seamless and inspiring shopping experience in all channels.”