Illegal sand mining raises pressure on SA construction supply chains

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An open pit remains after illegal sand mining operations near the Mutale River. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sand mining concerns are intensifying as South Africa ramps up infrastructure development, placing growing pressure on construction companies to ensure they do not indirectly purchase sand removed unlawfully from rivers.

Rapid urbanisation and ongoing infrastructure projects are driving strong demand for sand and gravel, a pressure point for South Africa’s construction sector, according to Pinsent Masons, a legal firm specialising in construction and natural resources.

“Excessive and illegal sand mining is degrading riverbeds, destabilising banks and disrupting natural water flows, further undermining water security in a country already facing low rainfall and rising demand,” said Pinsent Mason legal director Margo-Ann Werner.

The warning comes as the latest FNB/BER civil confidence index fell to 43 in the first quarter of 2026, down from 52 in the fourth quarter of 2025, returning to levels last seen in the third quarter of 2025. Sentiment weakened even as activity, profitability and order books remained relatively supportive compared with long-term averages.

The problem of illegal sand mining was highlighted by the parliamentary portfolio committee on mineral & petroleum resources earlier this year. It raised concerns about the escalating illegal extraction of natural sand in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Excessive and illegal sand mining is degrading riverbeds, destabilising banks and disrupting natural water flows, further undermining water security in a country already facing low rainfall and rising demand — Margo-Ann Werner, Pinsent Mason legal director

The country’s long coastline and extensive river systems make sand widely available, particularly in riverbeds and streams. This accessibility has made river sand especially attractive to small-scale and artisanal miners, as it is easier and more cost-effective to extract than other materials such as quarried stone or hard rock, Pinsent Masons said.

Most illegal sand mining occurs in rural riverbeds, where limited oversight allows extraction to go largely unchecked.

“South Africa’s sand industry includes both commercial operators and a large number of small-scale, artisanal and illegal miners. While formal operators are regulated and work outside active river channels, artisanal and illegal miners often extract directly from rivers in areas with limited monitoring,” said Pinsent Masons legal director Nayna Cara.

Werner cautioned that while sand mining provides rural households with much-needed income, it threatens water stability, farmland and the long-term resilience of river-dependent communities.

“Even with regulations, construction companies risk using illegally or unsustainably sourced sand. Supply chains, licensing and long-term environmental risks should be carefully assessed and firms should engage with local communities to support sustainable practices and reduce conflict,” Werner said.