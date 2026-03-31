Sirius buys German business park to deepen defence exposure

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Sirius Real Estate is acquiring a business park in Kiel, Germany, for €93.4m (R1.83bn), strengthening its defence-focused portfolio.

The firm owns and operates branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, positioning itself to benefit from rising government defence investment.

The business park is predominantly leased to Germany’s largest defence company, Rheinmetall. It spans 226,600m² with 78,170m² of production, office, warehouse and lab space and is located on Germany’s northern Baltic coast, a key maritime and defence hub.

The deal reflects a European Public Real Estate Association net initial yield of 8.2%, with the park 98.5% occupied and generating €7.78m in annual rent. The weighted average lease expiry stands at four years. Tenants include Rheinmetall, which conducts research and development of electrical systems for land vehicles, and a rail locomotive manufacturer.

The acquisition also features a 955m2 development set to complete in 2027, when an existing tenant specialising in systems automation and robotics integration will move into a new building under a 10-year lease, adding further strength to the asset’s rent roll, the group said.

“This acquisition further strengthens Sirius’ defence-focused portfolio, building on over €200m invested in Germany and the UK over the past year. Recent buys include a Feldkirchen business park let to a laser-defence firm and a Bedford, UK, park producing components for military jet ejector seats,” the group said.

The group is pursuing further German acquisitions and will report another strong year on April 13, it said.

“The acquisition of this multi-let business park delivers immediate income and growth potential. Anchored by Germany’s largest defence company and strategically near Kiel’s naval base, it strengthens our defence-focused portfolio and positions us to benefit from rising government investment and sector demand,” said CEO Andrew Coombs.

In March, Sirius announced it had doubled its revolving credit facility to €300m, giving the group greater flexibility to pursue acquisitions and manage its balance sheet.