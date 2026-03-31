RCL Foods moves to acquire Martin & Martin in R695m pet care deal

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Remgro-owned RCL Foods is on the verge of taking ownership of South Africa’s household pet care products Husky, Pamper, Beeno and Bob Martin in a multimillion-rand deal, strengthening its position in the lucrative pet market.

The JSE-listed group on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Simrose Overseas to acquire Martin & Martin for R695m.

The group said the mooted acquisition will diversify its pet portfolio, which is currently dominated by dry foods, and give it access to “fast-growing segments such as wet foods, biscuits and treats”, among other products.

“This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to broaden our participation in the pet food category and accelerate our presence in high-growth segments where we currently have limited exposure,” said RCL CEO Paul Cruickshank.

“By bringing together the complementary capabilities of RCL Foods and Martin & Martin, we are positioning ourselves to deliver greater innovation, relevance and value to customers while building a stronger, more sustainable pet food portfolio for the future.”

Remgro owns a majority stake in RCL. The R695m price tag is a sizable commitment by RCL, which reported headline earnings of R1.4bn in the year to end-June 2025.

With the transaction subject to regulatory approvals, the parties were quick to note that the proposed deal will not lead to job losses.

Martin & Martin managing director Brendan Hayes said the proposed acquisition also supports the continuation and enhancement of local production capacity.

“Joining forces with RCL Foods would mark a significant milestone in Martin & Martin’s journey. We are excited about the strong synergies this partnership would bring, enabling us to serve the market with a broader range of innovative products.

“For our customers, this would translate into enhanced value and a shared commitment to quality and the future of the pet care category,” Hayes said.

“Furthermore, by leveraging RCL Foods’ extensive expertise and central business resources, our team would have greater opportunities to grow, innovate, and thrive within a larger, more diversified group. We look forward to this next chapter and the collective success it would bring.”

There has been a flurry of mergers & acquisition deals in the South African market over the past two years.

Woolworths in 2024 purchased Absolute Pets, while Spar has also entered the market via Pet Storey.

The Shoprite group has its own pet care proposition, Petshop Science.