Absa and Standard Bank hike minimum pay to R22,000 per month

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Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, and its peer have raised their minimum salary to more than R21,000 a month as the banking sector continues to pay above minimum wage salaries to attract promising talent.

Absa has hiked its minimum pay to R263,750 a year, or just under R22,000 a month. Standard Bank has increased its minimum pay to R22,700.

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Standard Bank’s stellar 2025 results, which saw the group report record headline earnings of R49.2bn, saw the banking supermajor reward its employees with generous bonuses.

The lender’s remuneration committee (Remco) hiked the short-term incentive (STI) pool to R13.2bn, nearly all of Capitec’s profit for the 2025 financial year.

The committee considered the growth in return on equity from 18.5% to 19.3%, an 11% increase in headline earnings, and a decrease in cost-to-income from 50.5% to 50.2% in hiking the STI pool by R1.1bn — deeming outcomes of the key performance metrics and outperformance in the year under review.

“This year, Remco increased the group’s STI pool by 9.1% in the context of headline earnings growth of 11%, share price growth of 31%, and total shareholder return of 41%. While there is a broad alignment in 2025 between STI pool growth and headline earnings, historically shareholders have benefitted more than executives,” Lwazi Bam, chair of the Remco, said in the group’s annual report.

The group, armed with R3.6-trillion in assets, employs about 50,000 people in its operations in 21 countries in Africa.

The broader Africa portfolio, which contributed R19.7bn to the group’s R49.2bn profit overhaul, has become a key cog of the group’s growth blueprint, with the lender expecting the region to account for 45% of its earnings by 2028.

Standard Bank’s consistent performance over the past three years saw its top executives cash in hefty long-term incentives via the group’s performance reward plan (PRP), which vested at the end of last year.

Group CEO Sim Tshabalala had a R67m PRP vesting, taking his total remuneration for the year to R106m, including cash incentives.

The group’s CFO Arno Daehnke’s total remuneration came in at R79m, including a vested PRP of R45.2m.

The bank’s business unit heads and chief operations officer also had their PRP vesting.

Bam said the outcome for the PRP awards vesting in March 2026 reflects the group’s excellent performance over the three-year period ending in December 2025, marked by a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% in headline earnings, share price growth of 73%, and total shareholder return of 116%.

“To attract, motivate and retain exceptional talent in competitive markets requires a remuneration framework that is performance-driven, transparent and sustainable. This will ensure we are balanced enough to retain our best people yet disciplined enough to safeguard shareholder value,” Bam said.

“I look forward to open and constructive engagements with shareholders to ensure our approach to remuneration continues to drive the right behaviour and serves a clear purpose.”

Absa’s reported headline earnings increased by 12% to R24.8bn in the 2025 financial year, reflecting lower credit impairments, disciplined cost management and solid momentum across key business segments, particularly in corporate and investment banking and Africa regions.

The group’s Remco approved a STI pool of just above R4bn.

“The short-term incentive pool grew slightly ahead of the growth in headline earnings, based on the group’s improved performance and in the context of several years of our short-term incentive payout ratio to headline earnings (after taxation and before incentives) being lower than our peers,” Absa said in its annual report.

“This aligns with indications given to shareholders over the past several years that, as the group’s performance improves, it will be appropriate, as we look forward, for the Remco to review the market relativity of the payout ratio of the short-term incentive pool to headline earnings, which was below 11% for 2025.”