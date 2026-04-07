South Africa among global leaders in shift away from alcohol

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South Africa is emerging as one of the global leaders in the shift away from alcohol consumption, with new data showing that a higher share of consumers plan to cut back compared with international averages.

As more South Africans adopt healthier habits, traditional patterns of alcohol consumption are being steadily disrupted. What is emerging instead is a more selective, intentional approach to drinking, one that is reshaping demand and opportunity across the beverage industry.

According to Worldpanel by Numerator, 30% of South African consumers say they intend to reduce their alcohol intake, nearly double the global figure of 17%. The researcher said this shift is among the most pronounced globally and points to a long-term transformation in consumer behaviour.

Younger consumers are driving the change. About one in five people under the age of 35 say they plan to drink less, reflecting a generational rethink of alcohol consumption and its role in social life.

The trend comes despite the country’s historically high consumption levels. Data from the World Health Organisation, according to media reports, shows the country consumes about 7.8l of alcohol per person annually, well above the global average of 5.5l. Among drinkers, consumption is significantly higher, with estimates placing South Africa among the top five globally.

The shift away from alcohol is unfolding alongside rising health concerns and a growing focus on wellbeing. Worldpanel data shows that 38% of South Africans report struggling either mentally or physically, notably higher than global levels, while concerns regarding stress, body weight and mental health rank among the most prominent issues facing households.

The shift away from alcohol is unfolding alongside rising health concerns and a growing focus on wellbeing. Picture: (123RF/BRENT HOFACKER)

As a result, consumers are actively changing their habits. About 77% of households say they prioritise consuming fresh foods, while 74% report drinking enough fluids and 68% say they are actively avoiding “bad habits”, signalling a broad-based move towards healthier lifestyles.

“This is not a short-term dip; it’s a long-term shift. South Africans are becoming more intentional about when and why they drink, which is opening up space for low- and no-alcohol options, functional drinks and premium hydration,” said Worldpanel by Numerator South Africa country manager Nick Barrett.

“We’re already seeing this play out in the market.”

The behavioural shift is already reshaping the beverage sector, with demand rising for alternatives such as flavoured water, functional drinks and low- or no-alcohol beverages as consumers look for healthier options without fully giving up social drinking occasions.

This is not a short-term dip; it’s a long-term shift. South Africans are becoming more intentional about when and why they drink, which is opening up space for low- and no-alcohol options, functional drinks and premium hydration. — Nick Barrett, Worldpanel by Numerator South Africa country manager

“Brands like Thirsti, for example, have grown their household penetration from around 10% to about 13% in the past year, highlighting how quickly demand is shifting towards healthier beverage options,” Barrett said.

“Brands that respond early to these changing occasions will be best placed to capture growth.”

The rise of so-called “health actives” is accelerating the trend. This segment, defined by consistent healthy diet and lifestyle behaviours, now accounts for 37% of South African households, up significantly year on year, and is increasingly influencing spending patterns across fast-moving consumer goods.

Health-focused consumers are actively reallocating their spending away from indulgence categories, including alcohol, and towards products perceived as offering “intrinsic health” benefits, the report shows.

The alcohol sector remains a major pillar of the economy. According to the Drinks Federation South Africa, it contributes about R226.3bn to GDP (3.6%), supports nearly 499,000 jobs, and generates R96.9bn in tax revenue, about one in every 31 jobs and a significant share of national income.

Declining consumption is opening up new growth avenues according to Grand View Horizon researchers, who have found that the non-alcoholic beverage market in South Africa is expected to expand steadily, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate of about 7.5% to 2033.

Grand View said younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, are central to this shift, with a growing preference for moderation and health-conscious choices driving demand for alternatives.

“The popularity of nonalcoholic beverages has risen notably among younger consumers, especially the Gen Z demographic. This group tends to view drinking differently than previous generations, showing less interest in alcohol consumption,” reads the report.

“This health-focused mindset has led to a growing demand for nonalcoholic options, allowing people to prioritise their health while not completely forsaking alcoholic beverages.”