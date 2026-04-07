Standard Bank leans on tech to power R164-trillion payments surge

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Standard Bank has credited ongoing technology investment for its ability to process payments amounting to more than R164-trillion in 2025.

In recent years the continent’s largest financial services group has ploughed billions of rand into a turnaround strategy to give its operations a more digital flavour, having largely been seen as a laggard.

The bank’s total technology spend rose 5% in the year ended December 2025 to R23.51bn, from R22.35bn in the prior period. In 2020, this spend stood at R17.95bn.

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As a result, Africa’s largest lender said the trillions moved through its systems were done across 20-million clients and correspondent banking relationships, reflecting its place in the continent’s payments network.

“This scale means that every single minute over R300m flows through the bank’s infrastructure,” said the bank.

Most of the bank’s IT spend is on software, cloud and technology, with staff being the other major cost driver.

Given its size, Standard Bank sees its ability to move money around as a “strategic capability”.

This scale means that every single minute over R300m flows through the bank’s infrastructure. — Standard Bank

In the period, the bank processed 2.3-billion individual payments, reflecting a 9% year‑on‑year increase, “driven by expanding electronic channels, stronger merchant acquiring, and the adoption of new forms of instant and embedded payments across markets”.

Like many other players in African payments, the JSE-listed lender is working to keep a strong position in the lucrative cross-border payments market, leveraging its presence in more than 20 countries on the continent and in Asia, the Americas and Europe.

The movement of people and goods on the continent and the encouragement of greater trade in the region are creating the need for simpler, more affordable payment forms.

Standard Bank said its cross‑border payment flows grew by 12%. The bank says it holds a 31% market share in South Africa and 17% across its broader footprint, “reinforcing its position as the continent’s largest transactional franchise”.

The growth of competition in Africa’s financial services market has helped speed up the time it takes for payments to clear and reduce costs, with the likes of WorldRemit, Mukuru, MoneyGram, Nala, Chippa and mobile operators offering the service.

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Standard Bank has used its connection to Asia to stand out in this space, becoming the first African bank to plug clients directly into China’s cross-border interbank payment system (CIPS), processing R9.5bn since launch in late 2025.

Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank’s group COO, said: “Our payments ecosystem operates at a scale few institutions can match.

“Moving R164-trillion a year requires resilience, sophistication and constant innovation. Payments are not simply transactions for us; they act as the core engine of our client engagement and the foundation of our broader platform strategy across Africa.

“Our ambition is to support intra-Africa and Africa-to-the-world connectivity through trusted, seamless and modern payment services.

“Whether it’s real‑time domestic transfers, multirail cross‑border payments or blockchain‑enabled settlement, our approach is consistent: build secure rails, create client value, and scale intelligently across markets.”