Checkers and Nespresso team up to lure coffee lovers

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Shoprite’s Checkers Hyper has partnered with Nestlé’s Nespresso, with the two parties looking to capitalise on the demand for coffee in South Africa as competition in the retail sector intensifies.

To this end, Checkers Hyper has opened a Nespresso shop‑in‑shop at its Centurion Mall store, bringing a premium coffee experience into a supermarket environment.

The Shoprite group said a Nespresso shop-in-shop is set to open at Checkers Hyper Paarl Junction in the Western Cape in the next month.

“The concept is currently limited to selected Checkers Hyper supermarkets with sufficient space to accommodate the Nespresso shop‑in‑shop format,” the JSE-listed group said.

“Nespresso is globally recognised for its consistently high‑quality coffee, craftsmanship and trusted machine technology, making it a natural fit with Checkers’ strategy of bringing world‑class brands closer to customers through its retail footprint. The partnership enables Checkers to respond to growing consumer demand for premium, at‑home coffee solutions.”

Shoprite pointed to available data on why the partnership made sense to it, with 22.7-million people consuming coffee daily in South Africa.

The retailer said the category recorded 15% year‑on‑year growth in 2025 and is expected to grow at almost 12% a year until 2029 as “more consumers ― especially younger, urban shoppers — choose premium, convenient formats such as capsules and pods for at‑home use”.

The shop-in-shop at Checkers Hyper will bring to the shop floor exclusive blends, machines and accessories.

“Understanding and catering to evolving customer preferences is key to our offering,” said Willem Hunlun, COO of Checkers.

“As our customers look to recreate café experiences at home, our partnership with Nespresso enables us to meet that demand by making premium coffee more accessible, discoverable and convenient within a grocery setting.”

Nespresso has been increasingly flexing its muscle in the local market. The brand last year opened its second outlet in Africa of its 4th-generation Nespresso Boutique in Eastgate Mall, east of Johannesburg

Visitors at the boutique store can interact with the coffee range, take part in live tastings and learn about Nespresso’s credentials regarding sustainability and circularity initiatives.

“Expanding accessibility is one of the key levers to unlock the full potential of the coffee capsules category,” said Gabriel Nobre, CEO of Nespresso South Africa.

“Through our partnership with Checkers we are accelerating this ambition with a true omnichannel approach ensuring availability both online and in select Checkers stores, bringing the Nespresso Coffee Experience directly to consumers where they are.”