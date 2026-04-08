FNB backs R800m Durban North coastal development

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FNB and Beachwood Investments have sealed an R800m funding deal to fast-track the Beachwood Coastal Estate, a premium beachfront development in Durban North.

The project is expected to revitalise the local property market, generate hundreds of construction jobs and permanent jobs, and stimulate economic activity across the Durban North area.

The development will include freehold stands ranging from R8m to R21m, apartments from R8m to R16m, and duplexes and villas from R18m to R25m, FNB said in a statement.

FNB Commercial Property Finance CEO Preggie Pillay, said, “This is the first Shari’ah-compliant residential development funding deal to be concluded within the FirstRand group, which demonstrates our continued innovation and appetite for lending to meet customer needs and to further contribute to boosting economic activity.”

According to Rainmaker Marketing’s North Coast Property Market Report, nearly 60% of relocations to the Greater North Coast come from within KwaZulu‑Natal, while just 11% originate from Gauteng, highlighting strong local demand for coastal living.

The estate includes a 9‑hole, 18‑tee golf course connecting to the Beachwood Mangrove Nature Reserve, along with wellness and health centres, 8 km of walking and cycling paths, a restaurant, function and co‑working spaces, a garden centre, indoor pool and braai area.

Apartments of the development will range from 246 m² to 400 m², with vacant stands sized between 800m² and 1,200m². Civil earthworks are already under way, and the first phase is expected to be completed and transferred from the third quarter of 2026.

Beachwood Investments director Gavin Strydom said the loan would be used to fund infrastructure upgrades, top-structure development and community initiatives at the Beachwood Coastal Estate, as the group advances the project’s long-term growth plans.

Last year, Pam Golding reported stronger residential demand across all price bands in Durban North, including the luxury segment, driven by positive sentiment and major regional investments such as the R2bn Club Med resort in Tinley Manor and the R20bn Sibaya precinct expansion.