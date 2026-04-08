NEWS ANALYSIS | Sitoyo Lopokoiyit’s bid to make Absa’s personal banking great again

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New Absa personal and private banking (PBB) CEO Sitoyo Lopokoiyit has his work cut out for him in bringing the former glory days to the franchise after years of strategic missteps that caused the business to lose ground to rivals.

Lopokoiyit, poached from fintech major M-Pesa, certainly has the credentials and profile needed for the role. However, he will be met with fierce competition from rival banks, who are all upping their personal banking proposition in the digital-first age.

Absa’s shareholders have identified the performance of the group’s South African retail businesses, which includes the PBB franchise, as a source of concern, which Lopokoiyit now has to contend with.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Lopokoiyit is expected to run a Pan-African business as part of a group-wide new strategy meant to maximise synergies and economies of scale between business units and the group’s 12 markets on the continent.

Having a compelling value-added services proposition has become a non-negotiable in the sector for players playing to win. And Absa’s PBB business has not covered itself in glory in this regard.

For example, the group is one of the few major banks without a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business, which banks use to increase consumption of their digital banking services.

MVNOs are usually non-telecom businesses — including FNB, Standard Bank Mobile, Mr Price Mobile, and Pick n Pay — that lease network infrastructure from mobile operators to sell data and voice services to customers.

For several years, the largest player has been FNB.

According to information communication technology research and consulting company Africa Analysis, Capitec Connect has emerged as South Africa’s largest MVNO followed by FNB Connect.

Both players boast more than a million SIM cards in the market. Absa group CEO Kenny Fihla in his annual letter signalled the group’s intention to up its value-added services game.

“We are also expanding value-added services and launching a mobile virtual network operator. An important question for us is how best to accelerate our digital journey, including how deeper collaboration with fintech partners can help us deliver value to our customers faster,” Fihla said in the group’s annual report, published last week.

One rival that has done particularly well in value-added services is Capitec, which in its 2025 financial year raked in R4.4bn from the services and Capitec Connect. Capitec in the year ended February 2025 reported 15% growth in the number of active app clients to 12.9-million, or 20% of South Africa’s population.

Another area where Lopokoiyit has to up PBB’s game is private banking where the value per client is 10 times higher than in personal banking.

Standard Bank and FNB have an entrenched position in this lucrative segment, with more than 1.4-million clients each.