PODCAST | The place of artificial intelligence in the classroom

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The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve learning outcomes is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Anderson, co-founder and principal of Koa Academy.

Koa is an IEB online school in South Africa, catering to learners from grades 4 to 12.

Started in 2021 with five students, the academy now has nearly 900 students across its South African and Kenyan campuses, complemented by 75 academic and support personnel.

Anderson details a new tool that Koa has created to increase efficiency and learning outcomes.

This digital tool uses automated metrics and teacher observations to identify students who need support and provides teachers with tailored recommendations for interventions.

Anderson notes that while parents can be apprehensive about new technologies like AI, clear communication and demonstrated positive outcomes are key to building trust.

Koa prioritises ongoing communication with parents rather than relying on delayed feedback such as end-of-term report cards.

Anderson views AI as a powerful tool for individualised learning, potentially solving the “two-sigma problem” by facilitating one-on-one-style instruction on a larger scale.

He emphasises that AI should empower the relationship between teachers and students rather than replace it.

Through the discussion, Anderson outlines the place of AI in the classroom, Koa’s business model, drivers of growth, the company’s investment in technology, and learning trends.

Regarding the recent South African national budget, Anderson acknowledges the positive trend of increased spending on education. However, he highlights that the critical challenge remains the effective implementation of these funds at the provincial and school levels.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

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