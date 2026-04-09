Delta Property Fund under pressure despite restructuring gains

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Shares in Delta Property Fund have come under renewed pressure this year, reversing much of last year’s recovery as investors question whether the group can translate restructuring gains into sustainable earnings growth.

The counter has fallen about 15% year to date, a sharp pullback after ranking the best-performing counter on the JSE last year, when momentum from its debt restructuring and balance sheet stabilisation drove a strong rally.

On Wednesday, however, the share price dropped 6%, reflecting market concern as investors weigh early signs of operational progress against ongoing structural challenges in the portfolio.

It has the lowest discount to net asset value (NAV) in the sector and continues to be attractive as its ongoing restructuring process restores investor trust.

Last year, Delta soared about 105 %, more than three times the return of the JSE’s all property index.

Delta has continued to reshape its asset base, with the latest disposal being its stake in Grit Real Estate Income Group after the earlier sale of Parkmore. The disposals form part of a broader strategy to strengthen the balance sheet through the exit of noncore assets alongside strict cost controls, lease renewals and efforts to reduce vacancies.

While these interventions have helped stabilise the group’s financial position the operating environment remains constrained. Weak demand for office space — particularly in the public sector segment in which Delta has historically had big exposure — continues to weigh on rental income and occupancy levels.

The group has not provided any guidance so far for this financial year, which could reflect uncertainty about ongoing disposals, the prevalence of short-term leases and the risk of nonrenewals.

In its half-year results to end-August, the group reported that its total interest-bearing debt fell to R3.7bn from R3.9bn, driven by ongoing disposals and scheduled amortisation.

The group’s profit also rose 71.86% to R50.7m as the group pressed ahead with its disposal programme, tightened debt management, controlled costs, renewed key leases and reduced vacancies despite ongoing debt restructuring.

“Though the B- and C-grade commercial office market remains exceptionally competitive, we’re encouraged to see solid progress in executing our strategic priorities as part of Delta’s turnaround,” the group said.