Liquid and Google launch facility in Joburg to boost AI sales

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Liquid, a unit of Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies, is betting that the centre can boost sales for Google’s suite of AI products. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is starting to see returns from its artificial intelligence (AI) factory investment, announcing a partnership that will see Strive Masiyiwa’s company market and implement Google AI systems for its customers.

This week, Liquid C2, the group’s cloud computing unit, launched a partner experience centre with Google’s cloud business at its Midrand head office.

Liquid, a unit of Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies, is betting that the centre can boost sales for Google’s suite of AI products, done through its channels, making money from implementation, support and cloud computing fees associated with such projects.

The Silicon Valley giant is also an investor in Cassava, adding to the impetus for such a partnership.

Through the centre, enterprises and large corporates will be able to “experience” the various AI technologies on offer from Google for their operations. Liquid, through its network of over 1,000 IT partners, will then help those businesses decide which platforms to purchase and implement.

Ziaad Suleman. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cassava’s CEO of operations for South Africa and Botswana, Ziaad Suleman, told Business Day the initiative is a key component of the group’s broader AI Factory concept. This involves “converging connectivity, skills development and cloud solutions to solve real-world challenges at scale across the continent”, he said.

In early 2025, Liquid announced it had signed a deal with chipmaking giant Nvidia to build Africa’s first “AI factory”.

The term is one of many buzz phrases that have accompanied the growth and use of AI systems worldwide.

An AI factory is a complete, industrialised system designed to build, train and deploy AI models at scale, much like an automated assembly line.

This framework relies on specialised, high-performance computing infrastructure, such as graphic processing units (GPUs) and vast data storage, to manage the entire AI lifecycle, from integrating raw data and training models to deploying them in production.

This is where Nvidia comes in as the world leader in GPU production for use in AI.

During the 2025 Africa Tech Festival, Masiyiwa said Cassava would be installing 12,000 Nvidia GPUs into its facilities. Nvidia’s popular H100 GPUs start at $25,000 (about R410,000), showing how large the level of investment possibly is.

In simple terms, the tech group is bringing the computing power necessary for companies to build and run AI models locally without having to store or process data in overseas facilities.

To make its strategy a reality, Cassava is leveraging the infrastructure it has across its business units. For example, the group’s recently formed Cassava AI unit will house the GPUs in its Africa Data Centresfacilities on the continent.

By helping partners grow their businesses, Liquid and Google hope to stimulate job creation and broader economic contributions, said Clayton Naidoo, director for strategic missions and partnerships at Google Cloud.

He said to ensure long-term success, the partnership includes a structured programme to grow the network of IT companies implementing the technology.

Partners will undergo a certification journey to become Google-certified and equipped to deploy and position the technology effectively.

For IT partners building specific solutions, the programme may include cloud credits to offset development costs. Partners also gain access to internal tools like Google’s AI platform Gemini for their own use.