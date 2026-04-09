VALR taps Onafriq partnership to grow crypto presence in Africa

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VALR, the South Africa-based cryptocurrency exchange, is seeking a bigger foothold in Africa and has announced a new partnership that taps into the continent’s largest network of mobile wallets.

The move underscores the growth and increasing mainstream appeal of both mobile money and blockchain technologies.

On Thursday, VALR said it had signed a deal with Onafriq that enables its users across Africa to fund their accounts directly through mobile money in local currencies.

Onafriq is a financial technology company that specialises in connecting various mobile payment platforms.

Mobile money has become a mainstay in parts of Africa, but real financial inclusion continues to be hampered by a lack of access to certain mainstream services.

While many of the world’s largest digital merchants have started accepting mobile money payments, most international merchants still do not.

This has meant that using mobile money in the global commercial space is cumbersome, resulting in a gap between financial inclusion on the African continent and access to the global financial system.

This is the opportunity that Onafriq’s founder Dare Okoudjou saw and has sought to exploit. Onafriq now connects nearly 1-billion mobile money wallets and 500-million bank accounts across the continent.

This vast network is what VALR now wants to tap into. Onafriq gives the exchange access to millions of potential customers in Africa that would typically have been left out of crypto trading by virtue of not having a bank account that can be used to fund their activities.

“VALR’s partnership with Onafriq deepens our reach across Africa and the world, connecting many more countries and people to VALR’s wide array of crypto asset services and infrastructure,” said VALR co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani.

VALR serves more than 1.7-million registered users and 2,000 corporate and institutional clients worldwide.

“Mobile money has already reshaped financial access across the African continent. By enabling direct connections in local currencies, we offer millions a practical pathway to bitcoin, stablecoins, tokenised gold and more, as well as innovative financial tools, supporting greater economic participation for everyone,” said Ehsani.

According to the Global System for Mobile Communications Association’s State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money 2025, global registered mobile money accounts reached 2.1-billion by the end of 2024, with more than half a billion monthly active users. The sector processed about 108-billion transactions valued at more than $1.68-trillion in 2024, reflecting 20% year-on-year growth in volume and 16% in value.

Mobile money has already reshaped financial access across the African continent. By enabling direct connections in local currencies, we offer millions a practical pathway to bitcoin, stablecoins, tokenised gold and more, as well as innovative financial tools, supporting greater economic participation for everyone. — Farzam Ehsani, VALR co-founder and CEO

The new partnership uses Onafriq’s extensive infrastructure to allow direct, local-currency deposits to VALR, settled in stablecoins or certain crypto, “streamlining access and reducing dependence on conventional banking systems”.

Through this integration, users can engage with VALR’s offerings, which include spot and margin trading for bitcoin and more than 100 crypto assets, tokenised real-world assets such as gold, equities and private credit, yield products like lending and staking and VALR Pay for everyday payments.

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, has until recently been regarded as fringe and associated with finance scams. But in recent years it has gained mainstream acceptance, driven in large part by big fund managers such as BlackRock.

Locally, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) recently issued a directive to crypto asset service providers to implement the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to monitor domestic and cross-border transfer of crypto assets.

Under the directive, service providers will be required to obtain, hold and transmit certain information for crypto asset transfers to enable them to identify suspicious and unusual transactions and detect possible terrorist financing, proliferation financing and financing of persons.

With Kabelo Khumalo