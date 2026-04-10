Hyprop raises R580m in bond auction as demand tops R3.1bn

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Rosebank Mall, one of the properties owned by the Reit, Hyprop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyprop raised R580m in the debt capital markets this week, after an auction that drew R3.1bn in bids and cleared comfortably through initial price guidance, pointing to strong demand for the group’s debt.

The Reit initially targeted R500m, with an option to increase the deal size to R600m. It ultimately raised R273m in three-year notes at 94 basis points and R307m in five-year notes at 111 basis points — both pricing inside the marketed ranges of 100–110 basis points and 115–125 basis points, respectively, the group said.

The bonds were priced off a three-month Johannesburg Interbank Average Rate (Jibar), at 6.76%.

“Execution at these levels marks a new low in Hyprop’s funding curve and a notable tightening from its previous outings in 2025, when it priced a R450m private placement and a R750m public auction at 117 basis points and 125 basis points respectively,” it said.

The order book was covered more than five times and it said about R1.4bn of demand came in below guidance, giving it room to compress spreads and optimise pricing.

Nonbank institutional investors dominated demand, accounting for 91% of the allocation and 87% of total interest — levels often seen as a signal of strong buy-side conviction, the group said.

Hyprop CFO Brett Till said: “The strong backing from investors and successful outcome of our bond auction are gratifying and reflect the market’s confidence in our business and future outlook.”

Hyprop intends to deploy the proceeds to manage its maturing debt and advance its strategic priorities, including funding earnings-enhancing capital expenditure across its South Africa and Eastern Europe portfolios, it said.