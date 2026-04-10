Shoprite ramps up AI push with Pixie shopping assistant

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South Africa’s largest retail group has been upping its game in deploying technological solutions to enhance consumer experience. Picture:

Shoprite’s market-leading on-demand delivery platform Sixty60 is stepping up its AI push with the launch of Pixie, a personalised assistant that suggests restocks, new products and deals based on customers’ shopping habits.

The group on Thursday said the AI solution was developed entirely in-house by ShopriteX and predicts what individual customers actually need and when they need it.

“This is the dawn of using the best of AI to make shopping simpler and more personalised for consumers. Pixie is like a little friend, assisting each customer quietly in the background, making shopping and saving effortless,” said Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer for the Shoprite Group.

“Shopping used to be something you did. But now, it’s something Pixie, your personalised shopping assistant, handles for you. It’s shopping, magically simplified.”

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The group said Pixie is local technology, developed by a South African team for South African shoppers.

“Xtra Savings, the country’s largest retail rewards programme, powers Pixie’s personalisation engine that gets smarter with every shop. It is built on a foundation of privacy and trust, never compromising individual customer data,” the company said.

“Pixie launches in beta with Xtra Savings Plus members first. Plans will see it becoming even more helpful — with conversational features that extend Pixie’s capabilities beyond just recommendations to automatically reordering household essentials or even planning weekly meals based on a customer’s budget or what’s in their pantry.”

The group, South Africa’s largest retail group, has been upping its game in deploying technological solutions to enhance consumer experience. Last year it launched a smart trolley pilot project in Cape Town.

The Xpress Trolley, developed by the ShopriteX innovation team, enables customers to scan items as they shop, track a running total and pay directly via the cart without having to queue at a till. The retailer said the trolleys are being tested at two Western Cape stores, Checkers Hyper Brackenfell and Checkers Constantia.

Shoprite last year accelerated its e-commerce push by extending its Sixty60 service to its pet-care business, Petshop Science.

The move unlocked same-day delivery of more than 3,500 pet-care products, including premium food, vet approved essentials, toys and treats, fulfilled directly from the nearest Petshop Science stores.