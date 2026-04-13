Mustek shares in limbo as suitor Novus battles takeover regulator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mustek shares are up 1.71% since the start of the year. Picture:

Mustek’s share price continues to remain hostage to Novus’ lengthy and disputed battle for the IT group.

Novus, which first offered to buy Mustek in 2024, is contesting a ruling by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) that it should increase its offer for the IT company to R15.41 a share, compared with the initial offer of R13 a share.

Mustek shares are up 1.71% since the start of the year, having closed at R14.85 on Friday. They are up 14.14% over the past 12 months.

Novus’s proposed takeover of Mustek has been on hold for some time. While the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal approved the deal subject to certain conditions, the TRP ruling has created a big hurdle.

In January, Novus refused to increase its offer, amounting to 18.5% as ordered by the TRP after it conducted an investigation, effectively stalling the transaction.

The TRP had approved Novus’ firm intention on November 15 2024, but on February 24 2025 it ruled that the DK Trust, Mustek’s biggest shareholder, acted in concert with Novus during the transaction and withdrew its approval.

The DK Trust represents the interests of Mustek founder David Kan, who died in May 2022.

• Leading business news as it happens. Join Business Day’s WhatsApp channel

Valued at about R8564m on the JSE, Mustek is an assembler and distributor of information and communications technology products. The company was established in 1987. Its brand portfolio includes Acer, Asus, Samsung and Lenovo. It also owns and operates the Mecer brand of computing products.

Anthony Clark, an independent analyst at Smalltalkdaily Research, said, “There have been legal scraps and court cases ping-ponging back and forth with neither Novus nor the TRP seemingly willing to concede ground.

“Both have had court victories as well as losses, but the main winners, as always, are the lawyers. I believe legal costs to Novus are at about R20m and resolution on the transaction remains fluid.”

Mustek reported higher earnings for the six months to end-December as trading conditions improved, supported by a more supportive macroeconomic backdrop.

HEPS soared to 83.54c from 23.47c a year ago, up 256%, though revenue was down 2.4% at R3.54bn and operating profit was little changed at R94.6m.

Earnings were helped by a reduction in finance costs, a favourable exchange rate in the period, cost-cutting and contributions from some of the group’s investments.

“In the second half, ongoing finance cost savings will occur but not at the same rate as the first half,” said Clark.

“Cost-cutting can only go so far. The company needs sustained corporate and consumer spend uplift and that has been muted in the current domestic economic environment despite the technological wave washing over the sector.

“Having recommended Mustek as a special situation, I would not be chasing Mustek at current levels. The [outcome of the] legal machinations are not one I am brave enough to call.”

Mustek shares were little changed on Friday, down 0.13% at R14.85.