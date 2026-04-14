Attacq and Rabie to develop R750m Waterfall City conference centre and hotel

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Attacq and Rabie property group plan to build a R750m conference centre and hotel within the JSE-listed Reit’s flagship Waterfall City mixed-use precinct, as the group looks to deepen its exposure to South Africa’s business tourism market.

The conference centre and hotel will sit within the broader Waterfall City precinct, designed as an extension of Attacq’s integrated development approach, as further developments continue to be rolled out in the precinct.

Rabie property group developed and continues to play a central role in shaping Century City in Cape Town, which has a development value of more than R30bn and has evolved into one of the Western Cape’s fastest-growing mixed-use property precincts.

“Partnering with Attacq in Waterfall City allows us to apply a proven model in a precinct already built for scale, security and long-horizon growth,” said Rabie Property Group chair Leon Cohen.

Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk. Picture: SUPPLIED

Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk said the R750m development is an example of how Attacq continues to unlock long-term value within the Waterfall City precinct through strategic capital allocation and solid partnerships.

“The precinct has consistently proven its ability to attract leading businesses, drive economic activity and deliver exceptional experiences — and this new Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel development is a natural next step in that journey,” said Van Niekerk.

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The Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel will be operated by the Century City Conference Centre and Hotel management team, drawing on its experience in conference and hospitality operations in Cape Town.

Rabie has further established the African Rain Collection portfolio to replicate its Cape Town-based hospitality and conferencing model, extending its footprint into Gauteng as part of the group’s broader expansion strategy.

The portfolio will oversee conference and hospitality assets in both Cape Town and Johannesburg and other expansive efforts.

Van Niekerk said Attacq remains focused on disciplined growth and on investing in assets that strengthen the precinct’s position as South Africa’s most connected, future-fit mixed-use destination.

The conference centre and hotel are expected to be fully operational by January 2028, adding to Gauteng’s established conferencing infrastructure, which includes major venues such as the Sandton Convention Centre, Gallagher Estate, the Ticketpro Dome and the Johannesburg Expo Centre.