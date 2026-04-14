Saipa pushes for seat at auditing high table

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Saipa will now have to pass Irba’s rigorous accreditation process after it submitted its application. Picture:

The South African Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) is seeking accreditation from the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba), looking to expand the professional ecosystem in South Africa — with the industry facing capacity constraints.

Saipa will now have to pass Irba’s rigorous accreditation process after it submitted its application.

Irba is South Africa’s statutory body controlling that part of the accountancy profession involved in public accountancy.

One of its responsibilities is to ensure that only suitably qualified individuals are admitted to the auditing profession and that registered auditors deliver services of the highest quality and adhere to the highest ethics standards.

Tia van der Sandt, CEO of Saipa, said the submission follows an extensive internal self-evaluation in which the entity assessed its institutional framework, governance structures, educational arrangements and professional support mechanisms against the prescribed accreditation standards.

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“There is a well-known saying that speaks to those who plant trees under whose shade they will never sit. That is exactly what this submission is about. We are not doing this for the short term. We are doing this because South Africa needs a profession that is deep enough, diverse enough and strong enough to serve every corner of this economy, long after any of us have moved on,” Van der Sandt said.

“Irba will apply its process with the rigour and independence it always has. We are simply asking to be considered and we have made that case as honestly and thoroughly as we are able.”

The two Irba accredited bodies are Saipa and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, which monitor member competence and ethics.

South Africa’s auditing profession has not always covered itself in glory, with the collapse of Steinhoff and VBS Mutual Bank cases in point.

The industry is also facing capacity constraints, characterised by a shrinking pool of registered auditors, an ageing workforce, a talent drain to international markets and increasingly complex modern audits.

“The accountancy profession is not a collection of competing institutions. It is an ecosystem, and healthy ecosystems require diversity, depth and shared commitment to purpose. Our purpose is public interest,” Van der Sandt said.

“That is what unites Saipa, Irba and every serious participant in this profession. We approach this process as partners in that purpose, partners who understand that the outcome must be earned, not assumed, and who accept that responsibility fully.”