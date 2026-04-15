Asus has sights set on 10% of SA’s enterprise laptop market

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Asus aims to have a 10% market share of South Africa's commercial sector by the end of the year.

Electronics manufacturer Asus aims to take a 10th of South Africa’s lucrative commercial and enterprise market for computers by the end of this year.

The enterprise market is attractive and typically makes up the largest portion of sales for manufacturers, as corporate clients tend to buy devices in large numbers that are replaced on a regular basis, with less sensitivity to price increases than consumers.

Over the years, Asus has excelled in the market for gaming-focused computer hardware, building its cache among consumers with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

The Taiwan-based company entered the South African market in the early 2000s, primarily focusing on gaming components, including motherboards and graphics cards. By 2015, Asus held about 3% market share in the consumer PC segment. By 2020, the group reached the number one position with a 28% market share.

Werner Joubert, commercial business development manager and country head for Asus South Africa and Sadc, told Business Day that his firm aims to reach a 10% market share in the South African commercial segment by the end of 2026.

Werner Joubert, commercial business development manager and country head for Asus South Africa and Sadc. (SUPPLIED)

“Globally we are number one [in gaming], and we’ve always held a very high market share of 40%. In some countries, including South Africa, we even held … more than 50% market share on those devices.

“What we’ve done is to ensure that we use all of the technologies that were developed in the gaming sector in our consumer devices. In the last five years, we’ve introduced a whole commercial range,” he said.

Joubert’s role is to increase that segment for Asus in the Southern African region.

The company began targeting the commercial and enterprise sectors in South Africa in 2021. Its market share in this segment grew from 2%-3% in 2023 to nearly 7% by the end of 2025, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The IDC says the Southern African laptop market, including South Africa, is about 1.9-million units a year.

Like its competitors, Asus does not sell directly to consumers and businesses in South Africa, doing so through a series of distribution partners. It has three distributors for the consumer segment and four for the commercial segment.

The group’s products are distributed locally by Mustek, while Incredible Connection, Takealot and Makro also carry the brand.

“We estimate the consumer market contributes around 40%-45% of all devices in Southern Africa, where commercial contributes around 55%-60% of all devices,” said Joubert.

Education has been a successful sector for Asus, starting with the provision of a gaming lab for a school in 2021. The company has also had success in the public sector, where the reliability and competitive pricing of its devices are key factors, said Joubert.

The computing market faces significant pressure on supply and pricing in the short to medium term.

Increased demand for AI-specialised high-bandwidth memory has led to significant price increases, which are expected to affect retail prices for consumers.

Asus expects a potential 30% drop in consumer demand as users hold onto their devices longer due to higher prices. With enterprise demand expected to remain steady, Joubert sees opportunities to continue selling Asus products to business customers.