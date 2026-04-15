NEWS ANALYSIS | Africa’s FMCG growth story masks mounting challenges for brands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trade Intelligence points to companies such as Shoprite, Choppies and Tiger Brands as examples of how expansion into African markets can fall short when local conditions are misread.

Africa remains one of the most attractive long-term growth markets for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

The continent enjoys a rapidly urbanising population and a young consumer base, with rising demand for everyday goods continuing to support expansion ambitions.

But market researcher Trade Intelligence says rising food inflation and the dominance of informal retail are increasingly limiting brands’ ability to convert the potential into sustainable, profitable growth.

According to an Africa HR Solutions report — FMCG sector in Africa: everything you need to know from an expansion perspective — South Africa remains the largest and most established market, valued at about $27.5bn in 2025.

Nigeria, at about $25bn, is the fastest-growing, with value growth of 54.1% in 2025. Egypt, Morocco and Kenya also stand out as significant expanding markets.

“These markets collectively account for an estimated $42bn of FMCG value across the continent, showing the African market’s true potential,” says the report.

Yet, expansion remains complex. Infrastructure constraints, fragmented markets and varying regulatory environments continue to create operational challenges.

Trade Intelligence says growth across the continent remains relatively strong, and does not reflect the financial reality facing most consumers. GDP growth is projected to rise towards 4.3% in 2026, driven largely by the oil, gas and minerals industries.

“This creates growth that looks impressive on a spreadsheet but fails to trickle down to the shoppers and consumers of everyday groceries,” Trade Intelligence says.

Trade Intelligence points to companies such as Shoprite, Choppies and Tiger Brands as examples of how expansion into African markets can fall short when local conditions are misread.

In each case, strong growth assumptions were undermined by factors including price sensitivity, competition, operational challenges and structural market differences, highlighting that geographic expansion does not necessarily translate into profitability.

The disconnect is becoming more visible as inflation continues to weigh on household budgets. Despite global inflation easing, food price inflation remains elevated across many African markets.

Trade Intelligence cites a 2026 report by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca), saying that while global inflation is moderating, food price inflation remains above 10% in many markets. Concomitantly, consumers are adjusting their purchasing behaviour.

“For an FMCG brand, growth is irrelevant if the real household spending power is being hollowed out by double-digit food inflation.

“This consumer squeeze means that even in growing economies, the average shopper is being forced to downtrade, switching to smaller pack sizes or cheaper local alternatives to feed their families.”

For an FMCG brand, growth is irrelevant if the real household spending power is being hollowed out by double-digit food inflation. — Trade Intelligence

This trend is echoed by the Africa HR Solutions report, which shows that while demand for FMCG products is rising, affordability remains a defining feature of consumer behaviour.

“Consumers in many African markets remain price sensitive, especially in lower-income segments, which can influence packaging strategies. Some businesses choose to offer smaller pack sizes to suit budgets.”

According to Africa HR Solutions, more than half of the continent’s income earners are between the ages of 16 and 34, a demographic that is becoming more brand conscious and open to new products. Meanwhile, urbanisation is accelerating, with nearly half of Africans living in cities by 2025, where consumption is typically higher.

Mobile connectivity is also reshaping how consumers access goods. However, even as demand grows, the structure of retail across much of Africa continues to hinder scale.

Trade Intelligence points to the dominance of informal trade — including spaza shops, kiosks and independent retailers — as a key constraint for FMCG companies. It says informal trade accounts for a far larger share of sales in other African markets than in South Africa, where it was estimated to be worth about R207bn in 2024.

The researcher notes that the fragmented nature of these channels makes them difficult to track.

“The risk for brands is not that they overlook informal trade but that they lack the tools to measure or interpret it with the same precision typically applied to formal supermarket channels,” it says.

Trade Intelligence says success in African FMCG markets depends on aligning strategy with local realities, particularly in pricing and distribution.

“The opportunity, therefore, lies in understanding the role that informal retail plays in shoppers’ daily lives — how these outlets fit into shopping missions, frequency and channel choice.”