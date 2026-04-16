Risks emerge in SA’s electricity infrastructure expansion

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Infrastructure projects, particularly in transmission and distribution, often require work to be carried out across densely populated and underserved areas. Picture:

South Africa’s plans to expand and modernise its electricity grid may face a less visible but increasingly important constraint: the ability to safely access and operate in the communities where infrastructure must be built.

While the energy transition debate has largely focused on investment, policy reform and new generation capacity, project-level realities are drawing attention to execution risks that could affect delivery timelines. At the centre of the grid expansion effort is Eskom, which is responsible for enabling the connection of new generation capacity.

Infrastructure projects, particularly in transmission and distribution, often require work to be carried out across densely populated and underserved areas, where electricity access is contested and service delivery pressures remain high. In these environments, project teams can encounter:

community resistance to infrastructure work;

disruptions linked to protests or local grievances;

security risks to personnel and equipment; and

tensions around informal or illegal electricity connections.

While such risks are familiar within project and engineering circles, they are not always reflected in high-level energy planning discussions.

Industry stakeholders are increasingly flagging these risks based on front-line experience. Wyzetalk CEO Merel van der Lei said technicians operating in high-risk areas are often exposed to tensions linked to a lack of information and community engagement. The company develops digital tools for internal communication between organisations and their frontline employees.

You cannot buy a safe working environment. Safety depends on ensuring that front-line teams are supported with the right information and that communities have visibility into what is being done. — Merel van der Lei, Wyzetalk CEO

“Technicians arriving on site can become the visible target of broader frustrations, particularly where communities are unclear about the purpose of the work,” she said.

Van der Lei added that relying on financial incentives, such as hazard pay, is not a sustainable solution to these challenges.

“You cannot buy a safe working environment. Safety depends on ensuring that front-line teams are supported with the right information and that communities have visibility into what is being done,” she said.

While improved co-ordination and communication may help reduce friction, the underlying drivers are more complex. Infrastructure rollout intersects with persistent service delivery backlogs, affordability constraints, municipal capacity challenges and informal electricity economies — all of which can shape how communities respond to projects.

As investment increases and reforms progress, attention is shifting beyond securing capital to the ability to deliver projects efficiently on the ground. This dynamic is not unique to the energy sector, with industries such as mining long having to navigate community dynamics and maintain a local acceptance to operate.

However, grid infrastructure presents a distinct challenge due to its geographic spread, often cutting across multiple communities and jurisdictions. If not adequately managed, industry stakeholders caution that access-related disruptions could slow the connection of new generation capacity, increase project costs and place additional pressure on electricity tariffs over time.

Business Day