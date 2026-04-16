Shingai Itai walks away from Jwayelani chain acquisition

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The proposed sale of discount retailer Jwayelani supermarket chain has collapsed after the Shingai Itai Consortium formally terminated discussions to acquire the business.

The consortium confirmed it has ended talks with Business Venture Investment (BVI) — the entity that owns the Jwayelani assets — after what it described as a “comprehensive review” of the proposed transaction and “careful consideration” by all parties.

“After evaluating the commercial and strategic considerations related to the acquisition, the consortium has determined that it will not proceed further,” it said in a statement.

The transaction would have seen the black-owned Shingai Itai Consortium take control of about 45 Jwayelani-branded community supermarkets, along with a KwaZulu-Natal meat processing plant. The deal formed part of a broader plan by Choppies Supermarkets SA to dispose of its South African operations tied to the Jwayelani brand.

Previously, the sale was framed as a pivotal moment for transformation in the township retail sector.

Business Day reported at the time that the acquisition by the Shingai Itai Consortium, led by Shingai Retail Investments, was expected to transfer ownership of the discount grocery chain to black ownership with ambitions to reshape supply chains and support local producers.

At the time, Shingai Group CEO Philisiwe Sibiya outlined plans to revitalise Jwayelani as a neighbourhood discount retailer while building a platform to empower black-owned farmers and suppliers. The strategy aimed to leverage the brand’s existing footprint in high foot-traffic areas and reconnect it with its customer base.

The deal also had backing from major industry players, including support linked to South Africa’s largest corporate employer, Shoprite, and was subject to competition and regulatory approvals.

Despite the setback, the Shingai Itai Consortium signalled it is not retreating from its broader ambitions. “The consortium appreciates the engagement that took place throughout the process and remains committed to exploring opportunities that align with its long-term strategic objectives and deliver sustainable value,” it said in the statement.