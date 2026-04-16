Sim Tshabalala sees path to 4% growth if reforms accelerate

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The CEO of Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, Sim Tshabalala, sees a pathway to 4% economic growth in South Africa if reforms are accelerated, arguing that the centre in the government of national unity (GNU) is holding and helping to speed up necessary reforms.

This comes as South Africa, the continent’s largest and most industrialised economy, undergoes its deepest logistics and energy reforms in a generation, with private sector participation in network industries coming to the fore.

However, Tshabalala, who sits at the helm of a group with R3.6-trillion in assets, said the GNU needs to attend to the rule of law, municipalities and water infrastructure and accelerate reforms for higher growth.

For now, Standard Bank expects economic growth in South Africa to reach 2% by 2028.

“The centre is holding. The coalition between the ANC, DA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus is really the centre … this is resulting in accelerated structural reforms,” Tshabalala said at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington DC, US.

“The biggest reform confronting everyone now is the rule of law. The faster we can accelerate the implementation of structural reforms in the space of rule of law, the faster GDP will grow. There is a direct correlation between rule of law and GDP growth.

“I am in a group of people who believe we can grow at between 3% and 4% in the medium term [three to five years] if we accelerate the reforms.”

However, the waning rule of law in South Africa has been on full display at the Mandlanga commission, where deep links between the criminal underworld and the top brass in the police have been exposed.

This culminated in the arrest of 12 senior police officers who allegedly acted unlawfully in awarding a R360m tender to Cat Matlala, said to be one of the leading figures in the underworld.

South Africa’s top cop, Fannie Masemola, is expected to be formally charged next week for breaches of the Public Finance Management Act over his role in the tender.

Whistleblowers and professionals looking into graft have increasingly been assassinated in brazen attacks, which have further weakened the rule of law.

The reforms in the energy sector have been particularly successful, with Eskom having managed to keep the lights on for more than two years, while congestion at the country’s ports has eased following several difficult years.