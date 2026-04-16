Warren Mande to take the helm at Netstar from July

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Vehicle tracking company Netstar has appointed Warren Mande as its new MD, with effect from July.

Netstar, Altron’s vehicle tracking business competing with Cartrack, Tracker SA and Mix Telematics (now PowerFleet), is a key business and source of growth in the group’s portfolio.

This comes two months after Altron said Mande would take the COO’s office at Netstar as part of a leadership shake-up in which Yolanden Moodley was also appointed MD of Altron Document Solutions (ADS).

Moodley succeeded Mande at ADS.

On Thursday, the Altron subsidiary said Grant Fraser, who has been running the unit for the past three and a half years, has resigned and will be emigrating to Australia with his family.

Fraser is credited with executing on “a successful profit improvement strategy” in which Netstar surpassed the 2-million subscriber milestone.

Mande has been with Altron for 17 years, holding several MD roles. His mandate is on maximising Netstar’s operating model, enabling Netstar’s group MD Fraser “to capitalise on emerging mobility trends, unlock new market opportunities through innovation and expand original equipment manufacturer partnerships that deliver value to customers”.

At the half-year mark, the unit continued its growth trajectory with subscribers growing 11% to 2.1-million. The South African business delivered strong results, with the turnaround in Australia expected to return that business to profitability and make a positive contribution in the second half of the year.

“When I first met Grant, he and his family were on their way to Australia, and I am very grateful that he delayed his plans to lead this remarkable turnaround,” Altron group CEO Werner Kapp said.

Kapp thanked Fraser for his “extraordinary passion” for the Netstar brand and contribution to the Altron Group.

Mande’s “deep understanding of the Altron ecosystem and customer focus, combined with his proven ability to grow businesses, build high-performing teams and deliver operational excellence, makes him exactly the right person to lead Netstar into its next chapter of growth”, Kapp said.