Advice-led model and diversification pay off for PSG Financial Services

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PSG Financial Services nearly doubled the headline earnings it reported in the 2022 financial year in the year to February 2026, as the group continues to leverage the competitive advantage of its advice-led model and diversified businesses.

The group on Thursday reported recurring headline earnings of R1.68bn in the year under review, a surge of 33.5% from the prior year, alongside an impressive return on equity of 31.7%.

PSG Financial Services CEO Francois Gouws says that while operating conditions remained challenging, favourable securities markets aided the group’s results.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

“Against a demanding backdrop, the group delivered solid growth, reaffirming that our advice-led model and diversified businesses provide a consistent increase in earnings and a clear competitive advantage,” Gouws said.

“These results also underline our disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring that we balance caution with the delivery of attractive, risk-adjusted returns for shareholders. Together, they reflect not only the resilience of our progressive business model but also the trust we have built with clients, investors and regulators over many years.”

The group’s assets under management surged 19.9% to R564.6bn in the period under review. The wealth business, PSG Wealth, accounts for about R480.9bn of the assets under the group’s custody, while PSG Asset Management accounted for R83.7bn and PSG Insure’s gross written premium amounted to R8bn.

The positive results saw the group’s total dividend distribution to shareholders increase to 65c a share from 52c in the 2025 financial year. That is in line with the firm’s dividend policy, which targets a payout of 40%-60% of full-year recurring headline earnings.

Gouws said that despite the turmoil in the global economic environment, the group remains confident about the long-term growth prospects and, therefore, continues its commitment to invest in both technology and people.

“This is evidenced by our technology and infrastructure spend increasing by 8.6% over the prior period, while our fixed remuneration cost grew by 8.1%. We are particularly proud of the ongoing progress in developing our own talent, with 147 newly qualified graduates joining the group during the period,” he said.

The capital cover ratio came in at 260%, up from the 257% reported in the prior year. Global Credit Rating Company upgraded the firm’s long- and short-term credit ratings with a stable outlook, marking the fifth ratings upgrade the group has achieved in the past decade.

“The increase in the group’s capital cover ratio and the upgrade of our credit rating endorse our strong financial position and excellent liquidity,” Gouws said, adding that in the short term global and domestic markets may be running ahead of underlying economic fundamentals.

“Developed markets remain heavily indebted, political populism continues to complicate policymaking and global trade competition, together with disruptive technologies, is creating a more uncertain operating environment. Military tension in the Gulf has been a further source of concern.”

Watch PSG CFO Mike Smith: