Autotrader and Property24 look to AI for better customer experience

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Between January and June this year, 181,287 used vehicles were sold in the country, according to AutoTrader’s 2025 midyear industry report.

Naspers’ classified businesses in South Africa are taking a bet on AI to improve the customer experience on their platforms to drum up more transactions.

AI investment has grown exponentially in recent years, driven by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT since it was launched in November 2022.

Companies worldwide have felt the pressure to capitalise on the trend by employing AI-backed services or software platforms to either improve their own operations or create products.

The jury is still out on the best use of AI but for now Autrotrader and Property24 see how customers interact with their platforms while streamlining certain aspects as the best way to leverage the technology.

George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa, emphasises that for AI to be effective, it should “disappear” and become a seamless part of the consumer and dealer journey rather than being treated as a separate “event”.

“It has to enable the business and make it faster, more efficient and give the consumer a better search journey,” Mienie told Business Day.

Property24 CEO Nalen Naidoo echoed this sentiment. “AI is not a feature of the product. It needs to be so seamlessly integrated into your experience … that as a consumer or a customer, you’re not even thinking about it.”

Marketplace businesses such as Property24 and AutoTrader are unique in that they service consumers looking for products and the suppliers who provide the stock to be traded on the platform. As such, AI should service both sides of the market.

AutoTrader is using AI to create unique, personalised search journeys for consumers, moving beyond traditional algorithmic sorting of vehicles and results, said Mienie.

The tech is also being used to simplify complex economic models for car dealers, helping them monitor demand, supply and pricing through tools such as “Dealer Insights” and profitability scatter charts.

“Every consumer that comes to the platform needs to have their own personalised journey that is unique to them … AI is quite a big catalyst to help make that happen”, Mienie said.

Officially, the vehicle trading platform and property marketplace fall under Naspers’ OLX classifieds unit.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, OLX is one of Naspers’ largest marketplace operations, with a presence in more than 30 countries and more than 2-million people paying to have their items listed on the platform.

Property24 has implemented AI for automated property valuation models, market intelligence reports as well as generating property descriptions for agents.

“We use AI and data science to create automated valuation models. When you see values of properties, that’s a pretty strong indication of what offers the agent could make,” said Naidoo.

“We have various AI tools that analyse all of it ― bank slips, credit checks ― and then actually give a tenant score and verify them.”

Both CEOs believe that established, trusted brands will be safer from the “existential threat” of AI because consumers still value the human-verified nature of their platforms.

Mienie highlights that their biggest defence against AI is their proprietary data, which AI systems cannot easily scrape or replicate.

Naidoo and Mienie note the unique South African market, in which despite high tech adoption, many consumers still want “to go and touch the car” or “see the house” in person.