PSG boss calls for coherent economic plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PSG Financial Services CEO Francois Gouws says South Africa is in need of a coherent economic strategy to drive up stagnant fixed capital formation — a measure of spending on machinery, buildings and infrastructure.

Gouws said the much-heralded Operation Vulindlela, with all its successes, is a crisis management plan rather than a magic bullet for the higher growth trajectory the country desperately needs.

He said a more coherent and forward-looking economic strategy that pivots the economy from crisis management and creates the conditions for sustained growth and job creation is imperative and something for which the government should strive.

We have confidence in the ability of ordinary South Africans to engineer a better future for themselves and their families. — Francois Gouws PSG Financial Services CEO

“The South African Reserve Bank and National Treasury should be applauded for helping to reduce inflation and for taking steps to contain the budget deficit and national debt,” Gouws said.

“However, the pace of reform remains uneven, execution has been inconsistent and this has limited broader improvements across the economy. In addition, the absence of stronger socioeconomic impact assessments to support policy and legislative change continues to weigh on confidence in the country’s long-term growth and employment outlook.”

The government has over the past two years worked closely with business leaders to drive reforms in the energy and logistics sectors, with the private sector set to play a pronounced role in the network industries.

Transnet last year signed a landmark 25-year contract with International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) to operate Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2), a centrepiece of the country’s most far-reaching logistics reforms in a generation.

The Philippines-based ICTSI is expected to inject R11bn in investments to upgrade the container terminal and increase its capacity from 2-million to 2.8-million 20-foot equivalent units, representing a big lift for South Africa’s trade with the rest of the world.

DCT2 is Transnet’s biggest container terminal, handling more than 65% of the Port of Durban’s throughput and 40% of South Africa’s port traffic.

Gouws said PSG Financial Services remains optimistic about the resilience and potential of South Africans and about the opportunities ahead for the group.

“We have confidence in the ability of ordinary South Africans to engineer a better future for themselves and their families. For us, this continues to translate into opportunity. We will therefore maintain our investment in technology and human capital broadly in line with our long-term historical trends while continuing to monitor market conditions closely as the year progresses,” Gouws said.