PODCAST | Ashburton’s plan to preserve capital in volatile times

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Ashburton’s portfolio strategy in volatile markets is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tlhoni Komako, fixed income portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments.

The discussion focuses on the performance of Ashburton’s targeted return fund.

The fund is “a cautious, low equity vehicle with a primary objective to beat South African consumer price inflation (CPI) +3.5% over a rolling three-year period”.

Komako begins by outlining the state of financial markets in mid-April.

According to the investment expert, the market outlook has shifted from calm to volatile since February due to the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

As such, oil is now the dominant macroeconomic variable. As a net fuel importer, SA is highly exposed to sustained energy disruptions.

Komako acknowledges that the SA Reserve Bank is in a difficult position, balancing inflation control with economic growth.

He details a cautious strategy that favours protection over high-conviction bets, with a shift from nominal bonds to inflation linked bonds to hedge against energy-driven inflation.

Through the discussion, Komako details the performance of their fund; current investment strategy; impact of geopolitics on financial markets; and outlook.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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