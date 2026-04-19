Spear buys Mitchells Plain centre for R442m

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Spear Reit is set to acquire the Watergate Centre in Mitchells Plain for R442m as it continues to expand its footprint in community-focused retail.

The deal, signed on Friday with MPW Cape Properties, includes the shopping centre and its rental business. The transfer is expected in August, subject to approval by competition authorities.

Spear was recently included in the JSE all property index (Alpi), a key benchmark for listed property companies in South Africa.

The centre is fully occupied and serves a large residential area along the R300. It is anchored by Shoprite and Brights Hardware, with other well-known tenants including Clicks, Pep, Ackermans, Mr Price, KFC, Capitec Bank and Zone Fitness.

Spear said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of investing in shopping centres that meet everyday consumer needs and provide stable rental income.

While many leases at the centre are due for renewal in the short term, the group sees this as an opportunity to renegotiate terms and potentially grow rental income.

The property is expected to generate about R39.9m in net income and roughly R2.6m in distributable profit for the year to February 2028.