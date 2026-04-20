Car brands lose control as buyers go digital

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South Africa’s car market is recovering, but brands are losing control at the point of purchase, finds report.

South Africa’s vehicle market recently entered a phase of recovery, with sales rebounding to their highest level in more than a decade. However, according to the 2026 South African Automotive Industry report, car manufacturers are increasingly losing control over how and where purchase decisions are made.

The findings in the report point to a shift in the structure of the vehicle market, where control over the customer journey is increasingly distributed across multiple digital channels.

While demand has returned and sales have recovered, the report finds that the primary challenge for brands is no longer generating interest but managing how that interest is captured and converted.

Data from the automotive business council Naamsa, cited in the report, shows that total new vehicle sales reached 596,818 units in 2025, a 15.7% increase on the previous year and the strongest annual performance since 2008.

The recovery follows several years of constrained consumer spending, with improved affordability, easing financial pressure and stabilising fuel prices supporting renewed demand.

Despite this rebound, the report shows a growing gap between demand and conversion, driven by shifts in how consumers research and evaluate vehicles.

“Demand has returned to the market, but the gap lies in conversion and control,” reads the report.

A central factor is the increasing role of digital platforms in the car-buying journey. The report finds that consumers are now relying heavily on search engines, social media and third-party websites to compare options and validate decisions before engaging with dealerships or official brand platforms.

“The car purchase journey is no longer linear or controlled by brands. Most decisions are made before a dealership visit, shaped by share of search, social discussion and peer validation,” it says.

This has reduced the influence of traditional sales channels, with buyers entering dealerships later in the process and with predefined preferences.

The report shows that digital research has become a dominant part of the buying process.

“The battle in South Africa’s automotive market is no longer just for market share. It’s for mental availability at the moment of decision,” said Rogerwilco senior brand strategist Mongezi Mtati.

“With 92% of car buyers completing their research online before visiting a dealership, search behaviour, social conversation and sales data can no longer be seen in isolation. They are part of the same system and the brands that understand how they move together will always be a step ahead.”

A growing share of consumer activity is taking place outside brand-controlled environments. Marketplaces, review platforms and publisher websites are increasingly capturing high-intent users at the point where decisions are finalised.

These platforms often provide comparative information, pricing and user-generated insights, positioning them as key decision-making channels.

Brands are thus no longer the primary source of information during the final stages of the purchase journey.

“A growing share of high-intent search now occurs outside brand environments, where comparison, validation and final decisions happen before a customer reaches a dealership or official platform. Brands remain visible, but are absent where final decisions are made.“

The report also identifies a shift in search behaviour, with consumers moving away from broad queries towards more specific, model-level searches that indicate readiness to buy.

This change reduces the window for brands to influence decisions, as consumers enter the market with defined requirements and shorter paths to purchase.

Visibility across the digital world is becoming more fragmented. Instead of being concentrated in official brand channels, attention is spread across multiple platforms, including aggregators and independent publishers.

This fragmentation is contributing to uneven conversion outcomes across the sector. While consumer interest and search activity have increased, they are not consistently translating into sales.

“Even as demand returns, conversion remains uneven, with friction across the digital journey weakening the link between visibility and purchase,” says the report.

One of the challenges identified is the loss of high-intent traffic to third-party platforms. These users, who are actively searching for specific models, features or pricing are often redirected away from brand-owned websites.

This dynamic is creating a disconnect between brand investment in generating demand and the ability to convert that demand into sales.

“Brands invest to create demand but do not consistently influence how that demand is explored, compared or converted once consumers move beyond initial awareness,” the report says.

“The challenge is how that demand is engaged with, converted and sustained over time,” it states.