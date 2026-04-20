Nedbank says cessation of prime lending rate not a boon for customers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A proposal to abolish the prime reference rate and create a single policy rate will have little effect on the cost of credit, says Nedbank. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nedbank, chaired by former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor Daniel Mminele, says the proposal by the central bank to abolish the prime reference rate (PRR) and create a single policy rate as early as next year will have little effect on the cost of credit to consumers.

The lender, South Africa’s fourth-largest bank by assets, said this is because the prime rate is merely a reference rate and does not represent the basis or starting point of pricing a client loan, but rather the endpoint in terms of pricing to the client using the PRR.

The Bank earlier this year issued a consultation paper stating its intention to discontinue the prime lending rate and designate the repurchase rate as a replacement rate.

This will effect more than R6-trillion in customer loans.

The Bank’s consultation paper says: “Given how the role of the PLR has evolved in South Africa, it can lead to misconceptions about how bank lending rates are determined. It can also introduce basis risk for lenders in cases where the rate is disconnected from how banks price their liabilities.”

Nedbank in its 2025 annual report, published on Friday, weighed in on the Bank’s move, saying it will have an immaterial impact on the cost of credit.

The lender said it favours any review that will contribute positively to the functioning of the South African banking system, though banks already operate in a fiercely competitive market.

“In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Reserve Bank implemented financial reforms to modernise its banking sector. These reforms culminated in the PRR, which has been fixed since September 2001 at a spread of 3.5% above the repo rate,” the annual report reads.

Minimal impact

“The Bank has articulated, in its monetary policy framework papers, that it expects the PRR to be pegged to the repo rate so that floating rate loans will be affected by monetary policy decisions made by the MPC. These Bank papers note that the PRR (set at repo +3.5%) is used only as a benchmark rate and not as the basis for pricing loans in South Africa.

“The impact will be minimal as the PRR is not used to price loans to clients. The banks operate in an extremely competitive environment where lending rates are set individually by banks at a discount or premium to the PRR. Banks calculate individual client lending rates bottom-up, considering many factors including a bank’s stated strategy, risk appetite, credit risk of the client, term of the lend, cost of funding, costs associated with regulatory compliance and other fixed and variable costs….”

The Competition Commission is investigating whether the banking sector’s uniform 3.5% spread between the repo rate and prime rate constitutes anticompetitive, collusive behaviour.