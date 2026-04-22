Hidden factors drive solar returns well below forecasts in Africa

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Africa’s fast-growing solar market is underdelivering financially, with realised returns falling well short of projections and exposing flaws in how projects are designed and priced.

Frederik Theron, COO of renewable energy project development company Sustain Group, said investors typically model returns of 8% to 15% for mid-scale projects but getting 5% to 8% in practice, pointing to a gap that is becoming more visible as assets mature.

The shortfall is being driven by a combination of technical underperformance and structural constraints that are not fully accounted for at the investment stage, Theron said.

A key issue is the use of engineering models and performance assumptions developed in Europe and the US, which are often applied to African projects without sufficient localisation. Such models tend to understate the impact of operating conditions such as sustained high temperatures, which reduce solar panel efficiency and accelerate battery degradation, ultimately lowering energy output and revenue.

“Solar panels lose efficiency at temperatures above 35°C, and batteries degrade faster in sustained heat,” said Theron, adding that heat-related factors alone can add between 1% and 7% in annual losses on top of standard system degradation.

“While incremental in isolation, these losses compound over time, weighing on project economics in a market where returns are tightly calibrated.”

The result is a form of hidden drag, with projects that appear financially viable on paper struggling to meet expectations in operation.

That has broader implications for capital allocation. As more projects underperform, the gap between modelled and realised returns could begin to influence how investors price risk, structure deals and assess new opportunities in the sector.

Local deficiencies

Adding to the challenge is a shortage of specialised engineering skills, particularly in materials engineering, which is critical to long-term asset performance.

Lucien Matthews, executive beneficiation at resources group Tharisa, says local capacity hasn’t kept pace with the scale of renewable energy deployment, limiting the ability to adapt designs, materials and maintenance strategies to African conditions.

“This increases the risk of premature equipment failure, including corrosion, cracking and system breakdowns, further weighing on returns,” he said.

The risk, experts argue, is that these issues are only addressed after assets start to underperform, rather than being embedded in upfront design and investment decisions.

As Africa continues to attract capital into its renewable energy sector, the focus is likely to shift from growth to the quality and durability of returns.

Without a recalibration of engineering and financial assumptions and stronger local technical capacity, industry participants warn that the continent’s solar expansion may continue to deliver below expectations, not because the underlying opportunity is flawed, but because key risks are not yet fully priced in.