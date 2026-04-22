PODCAST | Waterfall City conference centre and hotel in focus

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The upcoming Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gary Koetser, CEO of Century City Conference Centre and Hotels (CCCCH).

CCCCH is a business and lifestyle precinct in Cape Town, made up of a conference centre, two hotels — Bridgewater and Urban Square — and two restaurants. It competes with the Cape Town International Conference Centre and other conferencing facilities in the city.

The company is bringing its experience to Gauteng in a bid to compete with the likes of Sandton Convention Centre.

Attacq and Rabie property group plan to build a R750m conference centre and hotel within the JSE-listed Reit’s flagship Waterfall City mixed-use precinct

Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel artist's impression. (Supplied)

The Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel will be operated by the Century City Conference Centre and Hotel management team, drawing on its experience in conference and hospitality operations in Cape Town.

According to Koetser, the partners are banking on the growing number of businesses located in Waterfall City, proximity to Mall of Africa and links to the N1 highway to drive traffic to the new centre.

He also details investment into the development and its expected impact on the precinct.

The discussion highlights Johannesburg’s competitive conferencing market; rationale for investing in Waterfall City; CCCCH’s business model and an outlook for the sector.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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