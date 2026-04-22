Spar disputes R168m claim in lawsuit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spar puts its own damage at R1.3m, a fraction of the amount sought by Giannacopoulos family

The Spar group has asked the high court in Pietermaritzburg to dismiss all claims brought against it by the Giannacopoulos family, arguing that its own internal assessment of losses arising from the botched SAP rollout at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre amounts to just R1.3m, a fraction of the R168.7m the family is seeking.

In the plea filed on Monday last week, Spar raises both contractual and factual defences, arguing that the claims should be thrown out.

The Giannacopoulos family, one of Spar’s largest franchise groups, sued the group after the failed SAP software rollout that allegedly caused severe supply shortages and empty shelves across 46 stores.

The family is claiming R142.9m in lost profits through 2025 and R25.8m in unpaid rebates, opting for litigation after settling multiple earlier disputes with Spar, while the broader SAP failure is estimated to have cost the group about R1.6bn in lost turnover and R720m in profit.

Central to Spar’s plea are clauses in its standard terms of sale, which it says exclude liability for the type of damages being claimed.

“Time is not of the essence, and the seller shall under no circumstances be liable to the applicant arising from the non-delivery or a delay in the delivery of any goods,” court papers state.

Spar argues that the plaintiffs’ claims for lost profits fall within this category and are therefore excluded. It also relies on a clause stating that it is not liable for non-delivery or delays in the delivery of goods, which it says applies directly to the claims arising from the KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre disruptions.

On the merits, Spar does not deny that the SAP implementation caused disruption. What it disputes, however, is the scale and duration.

The family’s court papers allege that the operational collapse persisted from January 2023 until at least September 2025, a period of about 32 months. But Spar’s plea pushes back firmly on this, saying that severe disruption lasted about six weeks from the January 2023 go-live, with supply substantially stabilising by early May 2023. Fulfilment rates, it says, recovered to 85%-93% of pre-implementation levels depending on the product category.

Spar further argues that not all supply was affected during this period. It says dropshipment supply, which accounts for about 40% of the plaintiffs’ merchandise, continued uninterrupted.

The group points to what it describes as a long-standing pattern of diversified sourcing by the Giannacopoulos group, saying that a significant portion of its merchandise was historically sourced from outside Spar’s distribution network.

It adds that alternative supply arrangements were made within weeks of the SAP rollout, including access to other distribution centres on the same pricing terms. Spar says that the plaintiffs failed to make adequate use of these options and did not take reasonable steps to limit their losses.

Beyond the disruption itself, Spar disputes the link between the SAP rollout and the losses claimed. It argues that the Giannacopoulos group was already experiencing a decline in trading performance before the system was implemented, which it says weakens the causal connection between the disruption and the damages claimed.

The plea also challenges the methodology used to calculate damages, particularly the reliance on historical growth rates that include the Covid-19 period, which Spar says reflects abnormal trading conditions and inflates projected losses.

Spar said the scale of the claim is not supported by the facts, stating that its internal assessment places the plaintiffs’ validated losses at about R1.3m.

“The defendants’ internal assessment of the plaintiffs’ validated loss arising from the SAP implementation is approximately R1.3m in aggregate, not the sums claimed in the particulars of claim,” it said.

Spar said that several of the plaintiff entities operate stores outside KwaZulu-Natal and were not supplied by the affected distribution centre, arguing that their inclusion in the overall damages calculation does not establish a causal link to the SAP disruption.

The case is expected to proceed through further legal processes. Spar said it is limited in what it can say while the matter is before the courts, adding that it wants to “respect the legal process”.

The group reiterated that it operates a voluntary trading model, under which retailers are independent businesses able to source stock outside of Spar where needed. Spar said it is awaiting a response from the plaintiff and that discovery would follow should the matter proceed to trial.