Cape Town luxury apartments sales surge as demand outstrips supply

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Dusk settles over Cape Town's Waterfront district, November 2, 2009. Cape Town is one of nine South African cities hosting the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA)

Cape Town’s luxury waterfront apartments are recording strong demand and high-value sales, with the Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl cementing their position among South Africa’s leading luxury property markets amid sustained interest from local and international buyers.

The high-end residential market is gathering momentum, with billions of rand flowing into sectional title apartments as demand from semigrants and international buyers continues to outstrip supply in prime coastal areas.

Data from Seeff Property Group shows that sectional title units — predominantly apartments — accounted for about 76% of all sales across the Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl since early 2024, generating R6.1bn last year and a further R1.5bn so far this year.

Properties are selling at an accelerated pace, highlighting the intensity of demand. More than half of Atlantic Seaboard sales (55%) were concluded within a month, while 71% of City Bowl transactions were finalised in the same timeframe — with some deals closing within days.

“The market is buoyant, with many units selling as soon as they are listed and waiting lists of buyers and investors becoming increasingly common,” said the licensee for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl, Ross Levin.

Pricing appears to be firming. Although sellers are achieving about 5.5% below asking prices on average, a growing share of transactions are concluding near the full value. About 63% of Atlantic Seaboard sellers and 76% in the City Bowl are achieving prices at or close to asking levels.

“The average selling prices are slightly up, and units are selling much faster this year, achieving better prices,” Levin said.

A paddler takes in the moon rise off Cape Town's Sea Point beachfront, March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings (SOUTH AFRICA) (Mike Hutchings)

High-value transactions remain a key feature of the market. About a third of total sales value has been generated by just 49 transactions above R20m, pointing to a concentration of activity at the upper end.

While local buyers account for the majority of purchases, international demand remains a notable component. Just under 29% of high-value sales were to foreign buyers, mainly from Europe and North America.

“Demand is not just driven by local Cape buyers. We are seeing increased interest from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, along with international buyers,” Levin said.

According to Seeff Property Group, the V&A Waterfront precinct remains one of the most active nodes, alongside Bantry Bay, Sea Point and Clifton, where demand for secure, high-end apartments continues to outstrip supply.

Despite broader economic pressures, including high interest rates, the luxury segment appears relatively insulated, supported by cash buyers and investment-led purchases.

The V&A Waterfront has also signalled continued long-term investment in the precinct, including the resumption of infrastructure upgrades to replace ageing water and sewer pipelines.

This comes alongside a R230m investment in a purpose-built superyacht marina, aimed at expanding marine services capacity and supporting economic activity linked to tourism.

The combined effect of sustained demand and ongoing infrastructure investment is expected to reinforce the area’s positioning as a premier destination for high-end residential and lifestyle investment.