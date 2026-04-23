Cape Town property market drives Oasis Crescent gains

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The group said the Cape Town property market continues to benefit from strong demand and supply fundamentals which have driven up rentals to rates supporting new development.

Oasis Crescent Property Fund (OCPF) has reported solid rental growth across South Africa’s industrial, retail and coastal markets, where constrained new supply and recovering demand are steadily reducing vacancies.

For the year ended March, the group said longer lease terms and strong global investment income in US dollars helped offset the drag from its second-largest income-generating asset, Sacks Circle, which is under strategic redevelopment and did not contribute income during the period.

However, a stronger rand weighed on the value of offshore income, while lower yields also trimmed returns from its income investments.

The Shari’ah compliant fund increased its distribution slightly to 122.7c per unit from 120c a year ago. It remains ungeared, with no debt on its balance sheet, and said its tenant base is relatively stable, with the bulk made up of multinational companies, large local firms and government-related entities, the group said.

Headline earnings per unit fell 3.3% to 142.2c, largely due to valuation adjustments on its financial assets.

The Sacks Circle development is progressing according to plan, with construction and material cost risks contained and the project fully funded. It is also benefiting from upgrades to energy, road and rail infrastructure, improving workforce access and strengthening distribution capabilities — Oasis Crescent Property Fund

Since inception, the fund has delivered average annual returns of 11.1%, ahead of inflation. The group is trading at a 12% discount to its net asset value, even after factoring in its latest final dividend.

The group, which predominately owns property in the Western Cape, said the Cape Town property market continues to benefit from strong demand and supply fundamentals which have driven up rentals to rates supporting new development.

“The Sacks Circle development is progressing according to plan, with construction and material cost risks contained and the project fully funded. It is also benefiting from upgrades to energy, road and rail infrastructure, improving workforce access and strengthening distribution capabilities,” the group said.

The premium-grade warehousing and logistics facility is expected to be completed by December, and will strengthen the portfolio, improve tenant quality, increase exposure to the Western Cape and support the group’s long-term growth.

“OCPF said it has access to attractive development opportunities within its existing portfolio, and with a strategic partner, which will deliver modern, well-located facilities, improve tenant quality, extend lease durations and enhance portfolio value and income potential.”