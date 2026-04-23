Gerrie Fourie’s R155m Capitec swansong

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Capitec’s former boss, Gerrie Fourie, largely credited with being the driving force behind the bank’s exponential growth and earnings diversification, walked away with a R155m pay cheque in his swansong year at the helm of the lender he helped grow to more than 25-million customers.

Fourie in July brought an end to his illustrious Capitec career, handing over the reins to Graham Lee.

The group’s share price surge under Fourie and sustained improvement in profit and return on equity saw his long-term incentives in the year ended February come in at R145.9m, on top of the R8.5m total guaranteed pay in the period, which saw him retire halfway through the financial year.

In the previous year, Fourie was paid R104m.

“Gerrie’s tenure as CEO was marked by exceptional value creation and the transformation of Capitec into a diversified financial services provider. His remuneration on departure was handled in accordance with our scheme rules, with variable pay treated on the basis of those established principles,” the group said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

Under Fourie’s leadership, Capitec transformed from a challenger bank serving 5-million clients to a group with 25-million clients and the country’s largest digital bank.

Headline earnings grew from R2.5bn in the 2015 financial year to R13.7bn in the year to end-February 2025, the last year Fourie was in charge.

Incentive pool

Lee has started his Capitec CEO tenure on the front foot, with headline earnings of R16.8bn ― nearly on par with Nedbank — underlying the strides the Stellenbosch lender has made over the years.

For his efforts, Capitec paid Lee R51m in the year under review, while group CFO Grant Hardy took R43.4m home.

The lender approved a short-term incentive pool of R966m for the year.

Capitec, in the report, said no-one in the group, except its interns, earned less than R180,000 a year.

“In 2021, 68.5% of employees earned below R250,000 per annum. By 2025 this [was] reduced to just 9.7%. The proportion of employees earning between R250,000 and R500,000 has increased from 18.7% in 2021 to 62.9% in 2025, demonstrating that a substantial portion of our workforce has moved into higher earning brackets,” the group said.

“Due to our exceptional performance in 2025, we have also been able to deliver an actual pay progression outcome that exceeds our on-target expectations.”

Capitec employs more than 17,000 people.

Absa this year hiked its minimum pay to R263,750 a year, or just under R22,000 a month, while Standard Bank has increased its minimum pay to R22,700.

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