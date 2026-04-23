Rising fuel costs drive up SA insurance pricing and claims

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Rising fuel prices are driving up insurance-related costs in South Africa, with industry players warning that higher transport and logistics expenses are feeding through into claims inflation and gradually reshaping premium structures across motor and commercial cover.

The pressure is being driven by a combination of global oil market volatility, linked in part to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and domestic factors such as currency weakness, which amplifies imported fuel costs.

Kobus Groenewald, consultant for GIB Insurance Brokers, said fuel is increasingly a structural input into the insurance cost base rather than a peripheral expense.

“Fuel is not just another expense. It sits at the centre of transport, food production, manufacturing and ultimately the cost of living,” Groenewald said.

Insurers said the most immediate impact is felt in claims settlement costs, particularly in motor and fleet insurance, where every stage of the repair process depends on transport and logistics.

“Everything from towing a vehicle to transporting parts and completing repairs becomes more expensive,” Groenewald said.

Higher fuel costs are also contributing to longer repair cycles in some cases as supply chains adjust to larger transport costs.

“This, in turn, increases the cost of courtesy vehicles and ancillary services provided during claim periods,” said Groenewald. “Over time these pressures are absorbed into pricing models, feeding through into premium adjustments when cost inflation persists.”

Businesses with high transport exposure, including logistics companies and delivery fleets, are among the most affected. Fuel already accounts for a significant share of operating costs and rising prices are now compounding pressure on margins.

“This is prompting closer underwriting scrutiny in transport-intensive sectors, as insurers reassess risk exposure in a higher-cost operating environment,” said Groenewald.

While insurers are not directly exposed to oil markets, they are increasingly operating in an environment where macroeconomic volatility is reshaping underlying cost structures.

Groenewald said insurance pricing is not fixed in a static environment but adjusts to broader economic conditions over time.

“Insurance is not static. As the cost of living changes so does the cost of protecting what matters,” he said.

Industry observers caution that fuel volatility is becoming a persistent feature of the global economy rather than a temporary disruption. Its effect on insurance pricing is thus expected to persist, particularly in markets such as South Africa that are highly dependent on imported fuel and logistics-intensive services.