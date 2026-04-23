Southern Sun taps Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Wi-Fi upgrade

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Southern Sun is modernising its Wi-Fi infrastructure across the hotel group. Picture:

Hospitality group Southern Sun has embarked on a R30m a year large-scale project to modernise its Wi-Fi infrastructure across the hotel group in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

In recent years, internet connectivity at hotels and convention centres has become key infrastructure and an essential requirement for customers. This demand has been driven by remote working trends, the need to communicate, streaming of entertainment, social media and general internet use.

Operators such as Southern Sun are thus under pressure to deliver high-quality connectivity at their various facilities, ensuring fast, reliable connections.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

To upgrade its systems, the group has deployed HPE’s Aruba networking platform.

“The investment we make each year is determined by the number of hotels [upgraded] a year. We’re spending on average about between R30m and R40m a year doing the whole process,” Terry-Anne Graham, director of IT at Southern Sun, told Business Day.

Before collaborating with HPE, the hospitality group had a “mishmash” of Wi-Fi technologies from various providers. The team sought to upgrade this to a market-standard solution that could reliably support high-demand guests and large-scale corporate conferences.

Total investments to date, including implementation and management, are estimated to be more than R110m.

Spending on the new project is over and above the group’s other IT-related expenditure, which includes staff, device and software costs.

The multinational hospitality group is listed on the JSE, with operations in hotel, venues and conferencing. It operates 103 hotels with nearly 17,000 rooms across South Africa. The group also operates the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

HPE, one of two entities resulting from the split of HP a decade ago, focuses on enterprise data centres and the cloud as well as infrastructure markets. HP is focused on end-user devices such as printers and laptops.

Ryan Smith, group IT infrastructure manager at Southern Sun, said that the IT function for that portfolio is managed by a team of 28 people who monitor and control the network from one location.

Key to this is technical capability that allows the team to identify where a fault lies ― whether it is the switch, the router, or the ISP ― which speeds up troubleshooting.

Five years ago, that model was under strain. Smith explained the group was locked into expensive networking contracts, running a fragmented, multivendor network with no single view of performance.

The collaboration translates into 20% lower connectivity costs, faster problem resolution and a more predictable guest experience. These factors are all critical in a margin‑sensitive industry such as hospitality.

“We’ve hosted the biggest Microsoft and Amazon conferences and had such positive feedback in terms of the Wi-Fi,” Smith said.

The new infrastructure ensures that every guest has a dedicated minimum of 5 megabits per second (Mbps) internet speed, preventing “power users” from draining other guests’ bandwidth as before.