Former Deloitte boss appointed group chief risk officer at MTN

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Lwazi Bam takes over from Ferdi Moolman as chief risk officer at MTN.

Former Deloitte South Africa boss Lwazi Bam will soon join MTN to head up the group’s risk function.

Africa’s largest mobile provider said Bam had been appointed group chief risk officer with effect from June.

He takes over from Ferdi Moolman, now CEO of MTN South Africa since November. Moolman had been group chief risk officer since April 2021.

The group said Bam will be responsible for “leading MTN’s enterprise-wide risk management and compliance functions across the group” and become a member of the group’s executive committee.

Bam, who previously served as CEO of Deloitte Africa and Southern Africa, brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience, including in risk oversight, MTN highlighted, adding that he “led complex, multi-jurisdictional operations in highly regulated environments and strengthened risk, governance and capital discipline frameworks across the franchise”.

A chartered accountant, Bam also draws from his board experience at Standard Bank Group, Standard Bank South Africa, South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Zeda Limited, Valterra Platinum and Woolworths.

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said: “Lwazi Bam joins MTN at an exciting time in our journey as we embark on our Ambition 2030 strategy.

“He brings with him strong leadership and experience in leading large, complex businesses across multiple markets, combined with a deep understanding of risk, regulatory and governance frameworks. I believe this will stand MTN in good stead as we work to lead digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”