Sibanye pilots hi-tech surveillance scheme

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A rough gold bar in a processing room at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Ezulwini Processing plant near Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.

Sibanye-Stillwater is deploying an advanced internal security project to step up monitoring of its 22,000 gold mining employees as theft in the sector becomes increasingly organised and violent.

The high-tech “Insider Threat” programme, which has been developed in partnership with Deloitte Innovation and is now being piloted, includes polygraph testing, targeted surveillance and behavioural profiling to weed out employees colluding with illegal mining syndicates.

More than 800 employees were charged with aiding and abetting crime last year, nearly double the figures from a decade ago and more than eight times higher than in 2013, when the company was founded.

(Karen Moolman)

The surge comes as criminal syndicates expand their networks amid soaring precious metal prices. Most of the suspects arrested at Sibanye’s mines are undocumented foreign nationals who bribe employees to turn a blind eye.

The incidents mostly involve employees hiding food and other logistical or medical supplies in trucks, oil drums or hidden compartments in cars that go underground, to be used by illegal miners later. Sometimes workers pass their “clock cards”, which track their entry and exit to the shafts, to illegal miners underground who pose as legitimate staff.

A large share of incidents also involve corruption among high-level employees, including colluding with suppliers, job-selling and forged medical certificates.

In its latest suite of annual reports, Sibanye sounds the alarm over the scourge of organised crime. Aside from the financial losses, illegal mining brings rising crime rates, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, prostitution and a host of other social ills to the communities surrounding Sibanye’s gold mines, it says.

The group said its employees who live near the mines face threats, intimidation and a high risk of dangerous encounters with illegal miners underground. Also, they are often caught in the crossfire of armed conflict between rival gangs.

According to Sibanye, illegal mining is the primary driver of all violence and accidental deaths in the areas surrounding its operations.

The precious metals giant already has sophisticated security systems at its sprawling gold mines, which are some of the country’s oldest. Driefontein, one of the larger mines acquired from Gold Fields at Sibanye’s founding, has been operating since the 1930s.

Heat-sensing CCTV cameras, touchless fingerprint scanners, car inspections, drones, frequent stop-and-searches and highly trained, heavily armed guards are just some of the measures implemented at the gold mines.

A security detail receives “extensive tactical and weapons training” and is backed up by specialist tactical units.

That arsenal is not for show. In 2025, Sibanye’s security outfit recorded 151 cases of assault on their officers, up from 141 in 2024, with 15 incidents of officers sustaining injuries.

In its 2025 report, Sibanye said it was shifting away from “tactical suppression” towards a more nuanced and sophisticated strategy, involving “network disruption and socioeconomic stabilisation”.

Anonymous calls, which numbered 447 in 2025 alone, often provide valuable leads to root out corruption, fraud and collusion, it said.

“The surge in the gold price has driven up the number of participants in illegal mining and given rise to structures that almost resemble formal mining operations,” the group said.

“The financial pressures faced by employees, exacerbated by rising commodity prices, have made it difficult for some to resist the allure of substantial financial incentives offered by criminal syndicates.”

The government, too, has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal mining amid mounting calls for more police intervention.

In 2023, the South African Police Service launched Operation Vala Umgodi (“close the hole”), a co-ordinated programme to arrest illegal miners and reseal abandoned shafts.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa upped the ante by announcing that the South African National Defence Force would be deployed in Gauteng to combat illegal mining.