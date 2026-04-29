Companies

Astral earnings to rise more than fivefold

Strong demand for poultry products resulted in higher sales, Astral said in March

Nompilo Zulu

Nompilo Zulu

Consumer Industries Writer

Astral Foods warns of the risk of greater threats to food security in the coming months. Stock photo.
Strong demand for poultry products resulted in higher sales, Astral said in March (123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO)

Poultry producer Astral Foods says it expects to report improved earnings at the halfway stage of its 2026 financial year, with both earnings per share (EPS) and HEPS rising more than threefold.

The group said in a trading statement on Wednesday that HEPS, a measure of operational profitability, are expected to rise by between 450% and 470% to a range of 2,250c and 2,331c.

EPS are expected to rise by as much as 395%.

Though the company gave no reasons in its latest statement for the expected increase in earnings, it said in March that strong demand for poultry products had resulted in higher sales and enabled the group to increase broiler production levels.

The group has just completed a leadership transition in its financial division. It announced earlier this year that long-time CFO Dries Ferreira would step down, with Johan Geel having taken over the role in March.

The company will release its interim results on May 18.

companiesAgriculture

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