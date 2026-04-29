CMH warns Chinese and Indian car boom faces test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rise of Chinese premium cars comes as consumer demographics and tastes have shifted. Picture:

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) says that while Chinese and Indian brands now dominate new-vehicle sales, their true market value will further be tested when large volumes filter into the used car market.

According to CEO Jebb McIntosh’s letter to shareholders published in the group’s latest annual report, Indian and Chinese-sourced vehicles now account for 55% of total units sold locally, reflecting a structural shift in the market. The growth has been driven by competitive pricing, improved quality and stronger specifications.

He said, however, that resale dynamics remain uncertain.

“It will be interesting to track how the Indian-Chinese vehicles fare when they eventually enter the used car market in high volumes,” he said, adding that while nearly new vehicles have performed well, “the resale value of high quantities of vehicles which are five to six years old has not yet been tested”.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

This emerging risk comes as the group reports that used vehicle volumes grew by almost 8% during the trading year to end-February, broadly in line with national trends. McIntosh said pricing dynamics in the used market have been affected by subdued new-vehicle price inflation, forcing some consumers to hold onto vehicles longer until finance balances align with resale values.

At the same time, the growing parc of imported vehicles is already creating opportunities in other parts of the value chain. CMH’s aftermarket parts division recorded a 65% increase in profit, which the group attributed to its early focus on these brands.

“This distributor was a forerunner in focusing on Indian-Chinese brands, and the early call has proven advantageous as the local vehicle numbers expand and age,” said the CEO.

The group has also repositioned its dealership network to align with the shift in demand, investing in multi-franchise sites and adding newer brands. McIntosh said Suzuki emerged as its top-selling brand during the year, while Foton, Mahindra and Haval-GWM ranked among the top six by volume. This marks a departure from the group’s historical reliance on brands such as Nissan and Volvo, both of which have lost market share.

CMH acknowledged that the national new-vehicle market grew 17% in 2025 to 565,929 units, surpassing pre-Covid levels for the first time. The increase was largely driven by imports, supported by a stronger rand and lower vehicle pricing. McIntosh warned that this growth has come “to the detriment of local manufacturers”.

Beyond retail, CMH highlighted strong performance in its import and distribution operations, particularly Foton light commercial vehicles, which it described as highly profitable and well accepted in the local market. The network is expected to expand further with plans to increase dealer representation.

New-energy vehicles

Outside these structural changes, demand for new-energy vehicles remains limited. The CEO said electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for just 2.8% of national sales, with hybrids making up the majority, citing high costs and inadequate charging infrastructure as constraints.

“The vehicles are expensive and the country’s battery recharging infrastructure is inadequate,” he said.

Against this backdrop, group revenue increased 18.6% to R15.7bn for the 2026 financial year, while operating profit rose 17.1%. HEPS climbed 33% to 536.4c, boosted by solid trading across most divisions.

CMH said the performance was underpinned by favourable macroeconomic conditions, including lower interest rates, easing inflation and a stronger currency.

Cash resources increased 20% to R1.15bn, enabling the group to return capital to shareholders through dividends and a share repurchase during the year. A final dividend of 222c per share was declared.

In the car rental division, First Car Rental reported stable results, with improved performance in the second half driven by market share gains, inbound tourism and insurance-related demand. However, pricing pressure and tight margins remain features of the sector.

CMH said it expects moderate growth in the new-vehicle market of 8%-12%, supported by continued economic stability. However, it flagged risks linked to fuel price increases and global geopolitical tensions.

The group said its outlook will depend in part on the performance of its newer business lines and the evolving dynamics of the vehicle market, particularly as imported brands mature and begin to cycle into the used vehicle segment in larger volumes.