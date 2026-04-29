South32 eyes greener Eskom supply for Hillside smelter

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Mining group South32 says it is in talks with Eskom regarding more renewable energy for its Hillside Aluminium smelter in Richards Bay as part of its next power contract.

Hillside’s current contract with the state-owned energy company is set to expire in 2031, opening the door to greener supplies with renegotiated terms.

South32 spokesperson Jamie Macdonald said the deal with Eskom could allow it to get much more renewable generation onto the national grid, backed by Hillside’s substantial baseload power demand.

He said the progress on a deal for Hillside stands in sharp contrast to the recent collapse of talks between Eskom, the Mozambican government and that country’s leading hydropower group over power for South32’s Mozambican Mozal smelter, which culminated in about 5,000 retrenchments last month.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

“The situation at Hillside is a bit different [from Mozal]. We obviously need to continue negotiating with Eskom, but there is some goodwill [from Eskom], and some progress is being made. With Mozal, there was just a stalemate with government over the price.”

Hillside’s role as one of Eskom’s biggest customers has given it huge sway with local policymakers, leading to some controversially large electricity discounts from Eskom. The operation’s sheer scale and the energy-intensive nature of aluminium smelting make it one of the nation’s biggest consumers of Eskom power.

Open Secrets reported that Hillside’s negotiated pricing agreement (NPA), a policy tool that allows industrial power users to negotiate reduced tariffs, has saved the operation about R92bn over 10 years thanks to a confidential discount.

Hillside is also a big employer, not only directly but also because it sells 30% of its products downstream to manufacturers such as Hulamin. The operation directly and indirectly supports 3,650 jobs and contributes to an estimated 29,000 jobs across the economy, according to South32.

The post-2031 power deal envisioned by South32 would see additional renewable capacity being directed onto the national grid for use by Hillside.

Blended tariff

According to the group’s latest annual report, the agreement will probably make use of a blended tariff, which combines large-scale renewable energy with firming capacity, meaning using energy storage or backup power to stabilise the flow of renewable energy when demand or supply fluctuates.

In a statement on Monday, South32 and Eskom said they have formed a joint working group to explore mechanisms that can bring “competitively priced renewable energy into the national grid”.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said the two parties are working on a “long-term energy solution that supports industrial competitiveness while advancing South Africa’s transition to a lower-carbon electricity system.

“By exploring innovative mechanisms to integrate renewable energy into the grid with appropriate firming solutions, this collaboration has the potential not only to secure the future of Hillside but also to contribute to strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the national electricity system,” he said.

Mozal’s closure in March was a huge blow to Mozambique’s labour market. The smelter was the country’s biggest industrial employer, contributing 30% of its manufacturing output and more than 3% of its GDP. Another 22,000 jobs were indirectly supported by the plant.