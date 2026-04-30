Competition watchdog pushes zero-interest ESOP funding reform

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The watchdog‘s proposals are likely to feature in future merger & acquisition transactions. Picture: 123RF/ VITALIY VODOLAZSKYY

The Competition Commission has recommended a zero interest rate on the debt funding for employee share ownership plans (ESOPs) among other proposals aimed at preventing burdening beneficiaries with unsustainable debt.

ESOPs are an ownership remedy that the commission can impose as a merger condition if it finds that the merger does not promote a greater spread of ownership by historically disadvantaged persons.

The watchdog‘s proposals are likely to feature in future merger & acquisition transactions. The commission, in its ESOP impact study published on Wednesday, said there are concerns about the current funding model of ESOPs.

One concern highlighted by the study was that most of the ESOPs were funded with debt, mostly in the form of notional vendor finance (NVF).

The commission said to repay the debt ESOPs rely on the dividends received from the firm, which are declared at the discretion of the firm, and if the firm does not declare a dividend, the debt accumulates significantly over time.

“Even if a dividend is declared, the study found that the dividend does not cover the full interest charge for the year; effectively, the capital loan amount is not being reduced. Therefore, interest rate charges perpetually increase debt and may render the ESOP structure unsustainable,” the commission said.

To this end, the commission has proposed zero interest on funding for ESOPs to benefit workers.

“Firms should implement a zero interest rate on the debt funding to ensure the debt is rapidly settled. Notably, as illustrated in the analysis above, the portion of the dividend allocated to the debt payment may not even cover the full interest payment for the year,” the commission said.

“This results in the ESOP being unsustainable, as the beneficiaries will be in perpetual debt and not receive the full dividend payment.”

The commission has also proposed that discounts on the share price should be offered to the ESOPs. It said these can include minority discounts, marketability discounts, lock-in discounts, and broad-base BEE points discounts.

It said this recommendation is in line with typical commercial share sales and would reduce the debt significantly.

“Most of the ESOPs hold less than a 10% shareholding in the firm, and this can be considered a minority shareholding. As a minority shareholder the ESOP has a lack of control over the operational and corporate policies of the firm. Therefore, the ESOP should be offered a discount on the initial share price to compensate for the lack of control,” it said.

“For private firms, a marketability discount can be offered to shareholders as compensation for the inability to quickly convert their stake into cash and the administrative costs in so doing.

“ESOPs should be given discounts on the initial purchase of shares to account for the lock-in periods and the benefits gained from the BBBEE points.

“Furthermore, if executives are given favourable terms to purchase shares as part of the employers’ executive incentives schemes, the same terms should be considered for the ESOP.”