PODCAST | The fight for independent advertising agencies in SA

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The competitive advantage of independent agencies in South Africa’s crowded advertising market is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Luckin, recently appointed co-chief creative officer at advertising agency Boundless.

Luckin reflects on her extensive experience in the industry, including her previous roles at major global agencies such as Grey, Ogilvy and TBWA, where she worked on iconic South African campaigns for brands like Nando’s, Savanna cider, MTN, and Cell C.

She sees the rise of independent agencies as one of the most exciting shifts happening in global advertising, places where polymaths, builders and brave thinkers tend to thrive.

Before joining Boundless, Luckin served as chief creative officer of VML South Africa.

The advertising executive describes the current advertising landscape in South Africa as a mix of large corporate agencies and smaller, more agile independent firms.

She highlights the growing appeal of independent agencies to corporate clients who value more direct, personal relationships with agency founders and the energy and flexibility these smaller teams provide.

“Independent agencies tend to be closer to the work, closer to the culture and closer to the clients who actually want to make something interesting,” she says. “Less politics. More ideas.”

This discussion highlights Luckin’s vision for her new role; the place of independent agencies in the market; strategy for growth; and drivers of growth in the sector.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

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